Sodus Village Meeting   April 9, 2019

A regular meeting of the Village of Sodus Board of Trustees was held on April 9, 2019 at 7pm in the Municipal Building.

To begin the meeting Doug Weishaas from Green Spark Solar presented the board with an opportunity to buy in to solar arrays with nearby towns. After hearing the proposition the Board decided to table the discussion until their next meeting. Following the presentation, local land owner, Voradeth Oyphanith, appeared to the Board to appeal his court case. Oyphanith has been appearing for approximately 5 months regarding unregistered vehicles on his property. After a brief discussion with code enforcement officer Al Hendrikse, Oyphanith was able to prove some of the vehicles were registered. The village attorney suggested that the board affirm the courts ruling and order that the tags for registered vehicles be appropriately placed on the vehicles, and that the unregistered vehicles be removed from the property within 5 days. After the allowed time, if the vehicles have not yet been removed, then the Village will remove the unregistered vehicles at Oyphanith’s expense. The Board agreed with the attorney’s sugestion and passed a resolution that required the removal of unregistered vehicles from the property within 5 days.

The board then heard the following village reports:

Wastewater- Waiting for part replacement prices for the primary clarifier. The flow Meter has an issue with printing, but no replacements are available. The cost for a new flow meter is $5585. The board then carried a motion to approve the purchase of a new flow meter and accessories.

Police- The memorandum of understanding of centralized arraignment has been signed. The Chief will be meeting with IT about body cam footage storage. At this point they are entertaining ideas involving storing the footage online. A candidate was suggested for part time work to pick up lost hours that will occur during the upcoming trials of the two double homicide cases. The board will consider the candidae for a few days a week.

Street- The Board spoke in length about pot holes in the Village.

Water- Suggested that left over money could be used to conduct inspections on the reservoir and the tanks under the water plant. Also, coming up in May is the Rural Water Conference from the 20th-22nd at no charge to the Village.

Following these reports he Board approved the March 12 and 26, 2019 meeting minutes, and the bills in abstract #11.

Next, old business was addressed. In regards to the probation room, Mayor Englert updated the Board that they are waiting for a bid from King construction to wall off the space and create a closet in the space. The board then observed the new fencing and it was relayed that they are waiting for installation quotes. Finally, in regards to the 26 Shaver St water bill, Mayor Englert explained that he was unable to find relief for the tenant and landlord. He explained that a toilet at the residence was leaky resulting in a water bill of $1500. The tenant is willing to enter into a payment agreement of $100 per month, on top of regular bill, until the amount is paid in full.

The Board then began discussing new business and the following motions were carried:

• Adopt the 2019/2020 budget

• Close current water reservoir bond to refinance which will save approximately $38,000.

• Authorize purchase of Ford truck from Genesee Valley and 9ft plow from Bob’s Collision.

• D0560- forgive sewer portion of bill above and beyond regular use.

• A0400- Credit for sewer use.

• E0150- Refund penalties of $8.25 from after final read.

• Discontinue and remove barn phone.

• Adopt new job descriptions as presented.

• Adopt workforce structure of 2019.

Also in new business the Board decided to table discussions on borrowing money for sewer cleaner until specific needs and pricing are delivered.

Finally, Trustee Sandra Hamilton updated the Board on progress related to NY Alerts. Attempts are still being made to track down the correct individual to speak with in order to get alerts for the Village of Sodus.

At 9:10pm the Board entered into executive session and the meeting adjourned once the session was complete.

By Amber Linson