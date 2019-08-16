Town of Arcadia Meeting, August 13, 2019

The meeting was called to order as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance. Following Roll Call, the minutes of the previous meeting were approved.

During Communications, the Board shared an upcoming Harassment Training on September 17th at 3:30 and 5:30 pm.

The Public Hearing scheduled to address proposed Local Law No. 3 Proposed Mass Gathering, was postponed pending Board workshop review due to the complexity of the text.

Next, the Board presented an update to Water District No. 16, approving Supervisor Verkey to sign Amendment #1 within the contract with MRB Group.

The Board shared an update to Water District No. 17, with approval for Wayne County Water Sewer Authority to pay Application #3.

Town Attorney David Saracino brought to the attention of the Board the need to approve the amended and restated Memorandum of Understanding regarding the new Regional Water Authority joint project; the Board moved and approved the motion.

Then the Board moved on to New Business with the announcement and approval of Zachary McEmery, a new member of the Marbletown Fire Department.

A travel request for Assessor Larry Quinn to attend a NYSAA Seminar was approved, with a likelihood of reimbursement.

There were no Public Comments voiced.

Following the approval of payment of bills, the meeting was adjourned.

The next Town Board Meeting is scheduled for September 10th at 7:00 pm.

