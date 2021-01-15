Town of Butler Jan. 4, 2021

Annual Organizational Meeting

The annual organizational meeting of the Butler Town Board was held at Butler Town office building, 4576 Butler Ccenter Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State on Monday January 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm with Supervisior David Spickerman Sr presiding.

The board approved to hold the monthly meetings on the second Monday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the Butler Town Hall

The Town designated the Times of Wayne County as the legal paper for the Town of Butler for 2021

The board approved that Town Officials and Employees salary schedules without further audit and benefits as they appears in the annual 2021 budget: were approved.

The board also approved:

- $.58 per mile for town business,

- the Town Supervisor to pay all utility bills, contracts and postage without further audit from the Town Board

- the Highway Department to be responsible for the maintenance of the town lawns, shoveling sidewalks and minor repairs to all town buildings.

- to appoint Lori Schmidt as Town Historian for a term of one year to expire 12/31/2021

- to appoint Rebecca Burghdurf as the Animal Control Officer for a term of one year to expire 12/31/2021

- to reappoint Danny Synder to Board of appeals

- Kimberly Parmeter, Town Clerk appointed Doug Fuller as Deputy Town Clerk/Collector/Registrar for 2021.

- to appoint Kimberly Parmeter as Registrar of Vital Records for 2021 and to issue handicap parking permits for 2021

Supervisor Spickerman appointed Eugene Van Deusen as Deputy Supervisor for 2021.

Supervisor Spickerman appointed Eileen Spickerman as bookkeeper for 2021.

Highway Superintendent Robinson appointed Chad Gardner as Deputy Highway Superintendent for 2021.

The baord appointed Don Camp as the Code Enforcement Officer for 2021

Both Justice Dates and Justice Harper appointed Kimberly Parmeter as their Court Clerk for 2021

COMMITTEES:

Appointed the following committees for 2021.

BUILDING & CEMETERIES: Chris Reed

MACHINERY & HIGHWAY: Duane VanGelder

PLANNING & LAND USE: Eugene VanDeusen

ANIMAL CONTROL &

CODE ENFORCEMENT: John Dates

ADOPTED PROVISIONS OF EXECUTIVE ORDER 202.83 SUSPENDING THE REQUIREMENTS OF RENEWAL APPLICATIONS AS A CONDITION TO GRANTING EXEMPTIONS UNDER SECTIONS 459-C AND 467 OF THE REAL PROPERTY TAX LAW

Meeting adjourned at 7:07pm,