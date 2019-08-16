Town of Butler meeting, August 12, 2019

The Monthly Meeting of The Butler Town Board was held at the Butler Town Office Building, 4576 Butler Center Road, Butler, Wayne County, New York State on Monday August 12, 2019 At 7:00 Pm with Supervisior David Spickerman Sr .Presiding. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

MINUTES: Motion was made by Councilman Dates, Seconded by Councilman Reed and agreed upon to accept the minutes from July 8th as presented.

MONTHLY REPORTS : The following departments submitted or read their monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Town Clerk, Justices, Animal Control, Codes Enforcement Officer, Don Camp. Mr. Camp updated the Town Board members as to the progress of the homes brought to his attention earlier this year. Home Owners are making slow progress. They each will be receiving a letter stating that they have until October 1st to complete the clean up or they will be issued an appearance Ticket and they will go before the court. Mr. Camp also informed the Board that the outside railing at the Town Offices needs to be replaced. The Town will look into options to having this fixed or replaced. Highway Superintendent Robinson reported that the Towns projects for this year are complete and they are now helping the County with projects as well as the Village of Wolcott. Sand for winter has been screened and most of it is in the storage barn. Councilman Dates moved to accept the monthly reports as given, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen. All were in favor. Carried.

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE:

• Wayne County 911 sent monthly report

• Phil Andrus submitted his resignation from the Board of Appeals

OLD BUSINESS: A Motion was made by Councilman Dates to give Supervisor David Spickerman permission to sign lighting agreements with RG&E, seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. Agreement A, Is for the purchase and sale of street lighting facilities and Agreement B, is the agreement between RG&E and the Town of Butler for Street lighting Attachment Pole.

Supervisor Spickerman also reported that the required NYMIR Sexual Harassment and Work Place Violence training was completed August 5, 2019.

NEW BUSINESS: Supervisor Spickerman reported on the repairs and Progress for the outside of the Town Hall. The work is being done by Fratangelo Builders and is coming along.

Motion was made by Councilman Van Gelder to appoint Chad Mendenhall to fill vacancy on the Board of Appeals. Seconded by Councilman Reed. Mr. Mendenhall will fill the remainder of the term previously held by Phil Andrus.

AUDIT & PAY:

Councilman Van Deusen Moved to pay the following General Town Wide bills # 235-262 in the amount of 8578.84, General Town Outside bills # 021-024 in the amount of 566.15, Highway Town Wide bills # 083-089 in the amount of 39145.60, Highway Town Outside bills # 220-225 in the amount of 33774.19, seconded by Councilman Reed. All were in favor. Carried

Councilman Reed moved to adjourn the meeting at 7:28 pm, seconded by Councilman Reed and Seconded by Councilman Dates. All in favor, Carried.