Town of Huron meeting, March 15, 2021

Supervisor Phil Eygnor opened the meeting via Zoom with councilmembers, David Buisch, Richard Reyn, Russ Teeple and town clerk, Tammy Vezzose in attendance. Councilmember Bob Cahoon was absent. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Attending via Zoom were the town’s legal representatives Amy Kendall and Rachel Partington. First order of business discussed was correspondence from the Town of Rose regarding their Resolution for Local Law #1 of 2021 which will add regulations for review and approval of solar farms and battery energy storage systems. In addition to Huron, the adjacent towns of Galen, Lyons, Sodus and Butler, along with Wayne County Planning Board were all notified of this action. A public hearing on the matter was to be held March 16 in the town of Rose. Other correspondence included a copy of the transfer facility annual report submitted by the town and hauler, D&L Roll Off Container, citing a 2020 year-end total of 27.23 tons of construction and demolition debris and 1.09 tons of tires that were hauled to Seneca Meadows Landfill.

A motion was made to purchase a refurbished computer for the records clerk at a cost of $610 plus the Microsoft Office software for $180. Council members agreed that new computers are very expensive and buying refurbished computers saves money and still allows the town to own reliable equipment for managing digital data. Old laptops are kept by the town to maintain confidential records. Purchase was approved. Highway report from Superintendent Gerritt Reyn stated that they were working on road sweeping and equipment preparation for spring. Reyn also reported that they sold an old truck in online auction for slightly less than $27,000. Councilmember Teeple reported that Port Bay sewer projects will start up in the spring. Councilmember Richard Reyn reported that because town insurance policy quote had increased from last year, he spoke to insurance provider Mead-Maloy Agency. The increase was due to increases in replacement costs nationwide. The Agency is also recommending a cyber security package for an additional $793 per year for up to $100,000 in damages and a package for data compromise coverage at $608. The policy cost without cyber and data coverage would be $33,506. Councilmember Teeple made a motion that the town accept the main policy as presented with a contingency that Supervisor Eygnor confirm with Dan Delisio, IT support for the town, about the benefits of the additional cyber coverage which can be added. Legal counsel Amy Kendall recommended that the town purchase the additional coverage. All approved the motion.

February monthly report of the Code Officer, Roger Gallant, was accepted in his absence. Supervisor Eygnor made motions to accept the town clerk report, the February town board meeting minutes, and the January Supervisors report. All approved. Supervisor Eygnor then read a letter from a town property owner on Sodus Bay, John and Regina Kielich, commending and acknowledging the highway superintendent and building inspector and their staff for all their help while tearing down and rebuilding a family cottage damaged from flooding of 2017 and 2019. The board members voted to enter the letter into the town record. Supervisor Eygnor reported on his county police reform committee work, citing the possible use of community liaisons to help respond to mental health issues. He also reported on the county bicentennial float that will be ready by May 2021 for promoting the celebration in 2023. Float will be sent to parades and farmer’s markets throughout the county.

Town counsel Kendall hoped to see the town complete their own internal town cyber security policy which is waiting on IT response. Transfer of unallocated funds was approved for $2,659.98. Town vouchers were unanimously paid in the amount of $86,954.74. Meeting was adjourned at 6:31pm. Next meeting scheduled for April 6 at 5pm.

by Deb Hall