Town of Macedon June 10, 2021

Public hearing set for KFC and Micro Hotel on June 24th

Supervisor Kim Leonard opened the Mcedon Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. The minutes from the May 6, 2021 Regular meeting were approved in addition to the May 2021 Town Clerk’s Report and the May 2021 Police Report.

The Board resolved to accept resignations from Deputy Clerk Kristen Ferguson effective June 3, 2021, Recreation Director Jeremy Norsen effective June 24, 2021 and Town Planning Board member Tom Morrison effective June 10, 2021. Mr. Morrison will remain as an Alternate member of the Planning Board through December 31, 2021. The Town Clerk was authorized to advertise for the Planning Board vacancy.

There is a Public Hearing scheduled for June 24, 2021 at 7:40 PM to hear comments and questions on rezoning the property located at 240-R Route 31 from GC – General Commercial and R-30 Residential to TPD - Totally Planned Development. There is a Public Hearing scheduled for June 24, 2021 at 7:50 PM to hear comments and questions related to the application by Indus to operate a restaurant at 362 NYS Route 31 in the General Commercial zoning district.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Gananda Sidewalk Proposal with Champion Asphalt Maintenance at a cost of $ 1,092 to be charged to SG 5410.400, and the Board approves the following budget adjustment: Appropriated Fund Balance SG 599 Dr. $1,092.00---Gananda Sidewalk Maintenance SG 5410.400 Cr. ($1,092.00). Town Engineer Scott Allen announced the Sewer Replacement Project will be starting next week. There is an informational meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the Town Complex. He advises residents to check the Town website for upcoming Planning and Zoning Board meet-ings as there are several applications pending. These meetings will all be available via Zoom. The links can be found on the Town website. http://www.macedontown.net/

Lyons National Bank will be having a “Shred Event” on July 6, 2021 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM at the Macedon Town Complex.

The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:21 PM to discuss contracts and personnel.

By Caroline Grasso