Town of Savannah Meeting, August 12, 2019

The August 12th meeting of the Savannah Town Board was attended by Town Supervisor Michael Kolczynski, Town Clerk Julie Carey, Councilman Jack Sloan, Councilman John Gill, Councilman Julie Vanleeuwen, Councilman Fred Baker, Highway Supervisor Mark Fedele, Water Department Head Bruce Waterman, and various citizens of Savannah.

Mike Kolczynski called the meeting to order at 6:30pm, and all present stood for the pledge of allegiance. There was a motion to forgo the reading of the minutes from the July 8th, 2019 meeting and enter as written. This was passed.

The town received the new NYS Snow and Ice contract for 2019-2024, and the Water and Sewer software support contract renewal for 8/19-7/20. The NYS Department of Public Service has posted notice for public hearings regarding a rate increase proposal from NYSEG and RG&E. Williamson Law Book has increased its support programs by 2% for 2020. There was notification via telephone from the NYS Department of Transportation that the West Shore Trail project has been scrapped due to an environmental issue on federal land.

A 2nd Federal Home Loan Bank update was received, as well as the signed MOU from H+W Studios. Lastly, the town received approval from Cornell Cooperative Extension for a $2000.00 grant to renovate the Wiley School House outhouse. This concluded correspondence.

Privilege of the floor was opened with a question regarding the West Shore Trail project.

Mr. Kolcynski explained the project that was proposed, which would have been a better trail between the top of the bridge in town to VanDyne Spoor Road. This would have been built by the NYS DOT and turned over to the town at completion. The problem is that a piece of federal land crosses that area, and they don’t support the trail on their land for environmental reasons. As a result, the trail has been redirected closer to Route 31.

Jessie Ball then informed the board of further details regarding the grant received to renovate the Wiley School House. He clarified that the plan was to allot the funds to purchase a new, functional outhouse from Secor Lumber, and to replace the roof on the schoolhouse structure.

Mr. Kolcynski asked for clarification regarding the agreement and whether the roof was included or not. Mr. Ball informed the board that the agreement had been modified, and a new copy will be sent to the board ASAP.

Mr. Ball also discussed his correspondence with Habitat For Humanity regarding a possible project that could get the floor replaced in the schoolhouse, as well as some much needed cosmetic improvements on the exterior. They have a program to help repair historical buildings. The town need only provide volunteers to do the work. So that could be in the works.

Mr. Ball then gave an update on Evans Schoolhouse. He noted that there was a report of a tree fallen at the location that could have affected the facade, but hadn’t confirmed that yet. Also, he stated that a citizen had volunteered to provide landscaping services to clean up the schoolhouse property at no charge. Mr. Ball brought this to the board to ask if there are any rules regarding safety and liability of anyone who works on public land. Mr. Kolcynski stated that he would like to consult the town attorney regarding this before providing consent to the services offered.

Mr. Ball reported some Savannah history was received. From Ann Ball, there were 2 donated baskets from Savannah in the 1930’s, made from potato vines, and from Stacy Church, some Savannah High School yearbooks.

Mr. Ball was also reminded the board that both the Wayne County and the Savannah bicentennials are approaching. Wayne County was founded on April 11th, 1823 (2023), and Savannah was founded on November 24th, 1824 (2024).

Mr. Kolcynski then made a request of Mr. Ball regarding some framed photos of the senior classes of Savannah High School kept in the Town Hall. He asked him to take the damaged photos that had been removed from the walls to a local retailer to be reframed so that they could be displayed again. Mr. Ball agreed.

Mr. Fedele presented the results of the auction of the surplus equipment from the Highway department. Not all bids were optimal, so one item was sold, and the other two items were held because the scrap option would be better. Mr. Fedele also mentioned a possible position at the Highway Department that would need to be discussed in the impending budget hearings. It was noted by the board.

That ended the privilege of the floor.

Three resolutions were then presented and passed by Mr. Kolcynski. These included the supervisor signing the new Snow and Ice contract for 2019-2024, signing the renewal contract with Williamson Law Book for the Water and Sewer Software Program, and a resolution to have a public hearing to discuss the combining of Sewer Districts #1 and #2 into one district starting January 1st, 2020. This hearing will be held on September 9th preceding the town meeting.

A motion was passed to pay the monthly bills.

One more question was posed regarding the speed bump signs located where the speed changes to 30 mph in town. It was noted that the batteries weren’t working on the unit on Seneca Street, and Mr. Kolzcynski stated that it would be addressed. He also stated that there is one more sign that hasn’t been installed yet. It is planned for the speed zone on Route 89 across from the Fire Department.

The meeting was adjourned shortly after 6:45pm. The next town meeting is scheduled for September 9th, 2019.

