Town of Walworth meeting, August 15, 2019

The Walworth Town Board meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence for victims of the recent mass shootings, and Roll Call.

In lieu of a webinar presentation by NYS Office of the State Comptroller, Supervisor Jacobs will make available paper copies for any parties interested in learning about state budgetary regulations. The Board approved the minutes of the July 18th Regular and Special Meetings.

During Public Participation, Debbie Williamson commended the Recreation Department on the cleanliness of facilities at Ginegaw Park during her recent family reunion. The Board accepted and filed the Monthly Report of the Supervisor. Councilman Ruth announced receipt of the Soil and Water Report for the Red Creek West watershed. Supervisor Jacobs remarked that follow-up meetings will be scheduled with the Wayne County Soil and Water to address the report.

Councilman Phillips complimented the library on a successful summer reading program. He also announced the updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan, which serves as a guide for future developments to this important aspect of the Walworth community.

Councilman Ambroz noted the reconvening of the Budget Committee, with the process to begin next week.

Supervisor Jacobs announced that a meeting with Wayne Central representatives to discuss the Freewill Building has been pushed back, but will occur in the near future; the goal of this meeting will be to clarify plans and parameters for the property. A resolution was moved and adopted to allow the Comptroller to modify the budget in the following categories: Building Maintenance, Sludge, Contractual Farmer’s Market, Justice Over Time. The Board approved Abstract #8, as provided by the Comptroller to cover Vouchers Numbers 87-104 with a payment total of $323,301.72, and Trust & Payroll total of $49,593.24.

The Board has scheduled a Public Hearing on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan for 7:15 pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Next, the Board introduced a proposal to override the tax levy limit. The Board scheduled a Public Hearing on Local Law No. 2 of 2019 A Local Law To Override The Tax Levy Limit Established In General Municipal Law for 7:20 on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Supervisor Jacobs announced applications received for Conservation Easements on the following properties: 991 Whitney Road, Ontario (Weber); 4570 Lincoln Road, Macedon (Craft/Ludwig). Two applications for building permit applications were received from Lincoln Fire Department and East Christian Church; the associated fees were waived as is in line with Town fee schedule.

Supervisor Jacobs encouraged residents to utilize the link to the 2021 Census that is available on the Town website.

Next, Marty Aman, Executive Director of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority, approached the Board with an amended Memorandum of Understanding regarding the joint water project, of which Walworth was a late addition to the application. He explained certain necessary modifications to the timeline, as well as the need to reapply by September 13. Supervisor Jacobs elected to have the Board enter into Executive Session with the Town Attorney to review the document.

Following a return to open session, the Board authorized the Supervisor to sign the amended MOU without further comment.

At the end of a lengthy evening, the Board approved an update to the lease with the Walworth-Seely Public Library and also entered into a construction agreement. Currently, the library leases space at the Walworth Town Hall complex and plans to construct additional space to the west side of the complex.

The next regular meeting of the Walworth Town Board will be September 19th at 7:00 pm. By Casey Carpenter