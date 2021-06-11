Powered by Dark Sky
Town of Williamson June 8, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
June 11, 2021

Supervisor Tony Verno opened the Williamson Town Bord meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex. All Board members were present. 

The Consent Agenda was approved, which included the minutes from the May 11, 2021 Regular meeting, the May 2021 Town Clerk’s Report and all Departmental Reports. All of these are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office. 

Amy Prater was reappointed to the Library Board of Trustees for a term of five years which will run from June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2026.

Greg Kerschner was hired as a Water Treatment Plant Operator starting June 21, 2021. John Jackson was hired as a seasonal groundskeeper on a per diem basis. 

Town Clerk Sue Brennessel was authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County the weeks of June 20, 2021 and June 27, 2021 to receive applications for a Heavy Equipment Operator with a CDL license for the Highway Department. Applications will be accepted until July 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

The Board granted the request from Michael Tunley, 4229 Ridge Road, Williamson to have the number of sewer units changed from four (4) to one (1) after the residence was converted into a single-family dwelling.

Supervisor Verno announced the Town LED Lighting Project is nearly complete except for just a few that should be done shortly. 

The bills were paid as audited.

The next Regular Board meeting will be July 13, 2021 at the Town Complex.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:10 PM.

By Caroline Grasso

