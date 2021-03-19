Town of Wolcott Meeting March 16, 2021

Highway Superintendent confirmed that a new snowplow was received at the town and the old one will be sold at auction. He also indicated that the town got a new loader. Motion was made to purchase new forks for highway equipment. All approved. Decker discussed a shared purchase proposal with the town of Huron for a scanner diagnostic tool that would save both towns money on diagnosing issues with equipment. Currently, both towns pay per use for the egg farm scanner. The tool cost $10,995 with $100 per year licensing fee. Huron approved their half of the purchase. Councilmembers approved a resolution to share the cost of the tool with Huron. Decker then stated he will be using a local vendor, Chase, for road spraying this year for $1200. Next, code enforcement officer reported that he is finishing his required hours for annual training online. He also commented that the special use permitting process is lengthened when projects are referred to the County Planning Board (WCPB), which meets one day before the town board. Camp asked if a request could be made to shorten the timeline for these referrals so as not to deter new projects. The Port Bay Sewer District is nearing completion but there needs to be a comprehensive review of the law regarding the timeline for homeowner hook ups. Camp is also looking for a list of properties that have connected to the system, from Wayne County Water Sewer Authority, to determine which non-connected households will need a dye test. He will be looking for a dye tester soon. Town Clerk reported the current total tax collection of $2,737,234.80 with approximately $500,000 outstanding. Property owners have until the end of March to pay the town. After that, the bill is transferred to the county for future collections, and the county settles the difference with the towns by April 12.

Supervisor Chatfield reported that he asked Bob Milliman, town representative on the WCPB, and Don Camp to review the town Comprehensive Plan so that land use codes may be updated. This work is still in progress. The Brown/Wadsworth Rd Water District has finished construction, but the town is waiting for final bills from vendors to close out the project so that the town can get reimbursed for costs. The Supervisor discussed the Blind Sodus Bay Water District need for samples of well water from wells with less than 50-ft of casing. With help from MRB, a letter to homeowners will ask for their help with providing sample. He also stated that the town is looking into a new sign for the town hall that could be assigned as a project for NRW high school students through a school program grant. He also stated the town employee handbook is being drafted using other town handbooks as a sample. Abandoned cemetery mowing annual contract was renewed with Eric Gerstner for $3000, to be paid in three installments. The Board approved resolutions for 2021 weed harvesting in Port Bay and Blind Sodus Bay ($2000); annual fire service contracts with Village of Wolcott ($31,300), Village of Red Creek ($36,140.45), and Village of Fair Haven/Fair Haven Fire Dept ($14,280); and annual ambulance contracts with Fair Haven ($4,282) and Lakeshore Volunteer ($22,000). Supervisor Chatfield reported that Lakeshore did not respond to a recent county wide ambulance survey known as the Finch report and will invite them to a board meeting to give a report of their services. The board went into executive session at 6:38 pm to discuss appointment of an interim town justice. After executive session, the board announced the appointment of Larry Mattle as interim town justice to fill the position until the end of 2021, when an elected town justice will fill the position. Meeting was adjourned. Next meeting will be held April 20 at 6:00 pm.