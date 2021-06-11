Village of Palmyra June 7

Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Village Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Village Hall. All Trustees were present except Trustee Warters who was excused. The minutes from the May 17, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to Abstract 12C, vouchers #1140 through #1176 for $96,253.89 and Abstract 1A, vouchers #1 through #23 for $65,288.47.

The Village of Palmyra website is now live. www.palmyravillageny.org The Village received an annual donation of $372.32 from the Van Haneghan Fund. These funds are used for restoration and historically relevant maintenance of the Village Hall.

The Board approved a Sewer Credit for Cathy Contant in the amount of $54.00. She has had a leak under her slab repaired.

The Board also approved a Water & Sewer Credit for Karen Lattanzio, in the amount of $153.00. The house was heavily damaged May 17, 2021 after a Spectrum van crashed into it. Due to the damage, there was a severe leak until the water valve could be turned off.

Village Resident Jeff Vanderwege wanted to thank the Village employees for their actions regarding the incident where the Spectrum van crashed into the house next to his. He commended that the Fire Department and other First Responders for their timely response. The Terminal Wall and Trail project is moving forward with the Village of Palmyra matching the NYS Grant of $124,000.00 with some minor modifications. Trustee Perry voted against the reso-lution.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:45 PM.

By Caroline Grasso