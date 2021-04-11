Village of Palmyra meeting April 5, 2021

Mayor David Husk opened the Palmyra Village Public Hearing at 6:00 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Public Hearing was held for comments and questions pertaining to the 2021-2022 Village of Palmyra Budget. The Public Hearing and the Regular meeting were held at the Village Hall where Covid-19 safety protocols were in place. All Trustees were in attendance.

The Public Hearing closed at 6:21 PM. It was resolved to approve the 2021-2022 Village of Palmyra Budget.

The minutes from the March 15, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as Abstract 11A, vouchers #936 through #980 for $42,480.20.

Mayor Husk announced the Police Reform and Reinvention Plan has been submitted to New York State.

The Mayor also reported that Café Aqueduct is applying for a liquor license.

It was resolved to authorize the MRB Group to obtain bids for the 150’ x 8’ floating dock with an option for installation.

The hiring of Susan Gorman as a Per Diem Court Clerk was approved.

A resolution was passed authorizing the issuance of bonds to the Village of Palmyra in the amount of $137,000.00 to pay the cost of the purchase of a Dump Truck for the Village. A Legal Notice of Estoppel will be posted in the Times of Wayne County.

The Palmyra Fire Department appointments from the March 4, 2021 elections effective April 5, 2021 were approved by the Board. They are as follows:

Chief- Jeffrey Bulman

First Assistant Chief - Warren Frederick

Second Assistant Chief - Lucas Schulla

Third Assistant Chief - Mikel Hallings

It was resolved to surplus both the 2003 Highway Truck T17 and the 2009 Ford Crown Victoria for the 2021 auction.

A Sewer Credit was issued to Cathy Contant in the amount of $100.50.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:05 PM.

by Caroline Grasso