Village of Palmyra. Sept. 7, 2021

Mayor David Husk opened the Village of Palmyra meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Palmyra Fire Hall. All Trustees were in attendance except Trustee Nolan who was excused.

The minutes from the August 16, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as Abstract 4A, vouchers 22-00233 through 22-00255 and vouchers 22-00263 through 22-00286 for a total of $102,419.22.

It was announced that Spectrum will be installing the wiring this week and the new phone system will go live on September 14, 2021.

Deputy Mayor Perry requested that Gary Hopkins be allowed to extend his vacation days for 90 days, which would extend it until December 3, 2021 and the Board agreed.

The Board resolved to approve a Sewer credit of $54.75 for 133 Fayette Street, Apartment 2. This was due to a leaking water heater.

It was resolved by the Board to waive the $40.00 minimum sewer charge and the $3.00 water meter rental fee for Karen Lattanzio as her house is uninhabitable at this point through no fault of her own.

Mayor Husk believes communication between the Board liaisons and the Department Heads needs to be improved. He sent correspondence indicating as such on August 19, 2021 and he asked that Department Heads attend the 2nd meeting of the month to present their reports to the Board in person. As always, copies of these Reports are available upon request from the Village Clerk’s Office.

Code Enforcement Officer Ron Hall updated the Board with current permit applications and violation summons. The Board discussed different enforcement options for property maintenance issues.

According to Police Chief David Smith, the signs are helping to reduce the speeding on West Jackson Street. Chief Smith will be hosting ‘Coffee with the Chief’, Sunday, September 12, 2021. It will be held at the Village Hall and will start at 9:00 AM.

Highway Superintendent Mike Boesel advised the Board that the East Jackson and Cuyler Street water leak has been repaired. He stated they will be milling and paving Stafford Street and Birdsall Parkway in the near future and continues to alert residents as to the progress. Mr. Boesel updated the Board on the status of the Terminal Wall/Floating Dock project. They are still working out some minor logistics, but it is underway.

Deb Rothfuss wants residents to know the Palmyra Fire Auxillary will be having a Pancake Breakfast on the 4th Sunday of the month, starting September 26, 2021. It will be at the Palmyra Fire Department from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:52 PM to discuss personnel and returned to Public Session at 8:36 PM when the meeting was then adjourned.

The next Regular meeting will be on September 20, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Village Hall.

By: Caroline Grasso