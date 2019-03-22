Village of Sodus Point Board meeting 03-21-2019

Present were Mayor McDowell, Deputy Mayor, Trustee, and Fire Commissioner William Kallusch Jr., Trustee and Street Lights, Planning and LWRP Commissioner Maxine Appleby, Trustee and Ambulance, Parks and Youth Commissioner Joan Eckberg, Trustee and Highway Superintendent Robert DeWolf, Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Druscel, Clerk/Treasurer Tracy Durham, and Village Attorney Arthur Williams.

At 6:30 the Mayor called the Board meeting to order and led the standing room only assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

First in order, reports from the various agencies were accepted into record.

Mayor McDowell then opened public discussion by announcing the Sodus Chamber of Commerce had selected Shari and Bill Kallusch as citizens of the year.

The Milestone award will be given to Reliant credit union, and the Sodus Rotary club have selected Mark and Eric Johnson of Johnson potato farm as their Agribusiness recipients.

Each announcement was met with a round of applause.

A banquet to honor the award winners will be held at the Heights restaurant on April 12th.

Public discussion continued with a Village resident reading a typed, 2-page dissertation on the historical importance and significance of the current Village Hall, ending with an impassioned plea to save it. This also was applauded.

This reading began a lengthy and lively debate amongst the Village residents and the Board as to how to proceed with a new Village hall, rebuilding the existing structure or new construction elsewhere, perhaps on the waterfront.

One resident pointed out that there really isn’t much for kids to do in the Village except to go to the beach, and that creating a place for family activities might be more important than spending large amounts of money on the Village hall.

Old business followed,

The board approved making an offer on the Warren property to keep the option open as they continue the selection process for a new Village hall. The property must pass all testing, Geotech surveys and Haz Mat to be accepted, and a back out clause will be included so the Village won’t get stuck with it if it’s not accepted as the Town hall site.

A discussion was held on landscaping the Fire Dept. sign and pictures were passed around the audience showing examples of what might be done.

The Village Social media presence was discussed.

Mayor McDowell stated that the Village used Facebook and Social media as an additional method of communication to the residents, and that it is not designed nor expected to be a place for debate or complaints.

This led to additional discussion on the methods of communications between the village and the residents.

Mayor McDowell acknowledged that the E-blasts and Social media platforms may not be the best forms of communication, and that communications concerning the new Village hall selection process will be mailed via the post office to all tax paying residents. Everyone will be notified ahead of time of any meetings or workshops.

New business was next,

The comptroller’s office has reviewed the Village books and found them to be in good order. Village Clerk Durham received a round of applause for doing such a good job.

The Village has gotten a quote from Siewert Equipment/Colacino industries for replacing an Altitude valve, which regulates water going in and out of the water tower.

A bid has gone out for raising the sanitary pump stations, with Mark Poretta Excavation being recommended.

Again Mr. Porretta will be fixing the sewer blockage problem that exists in the Village.

Christopher Communications will be revising the method of communication the Village uses in case of floods or other emergencies.

A quote from Costich concerning drainage problems was discussed, with the plan being to improve the drainage in conjunction with paving the heights and Central Ave.

And repair to the sewer plant soffit and facia were discussed, with emphasis on trying to keep the work local.

Commercial kayak launch dock quotes were tabled until next board meeting.

Next to speak was the Village Clerk/Treasurer,

All bills were approved to be paid.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:00pm

by Tom Stoughtenger