Village of Sodus Point meeting March 18, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
March 19, 2021

 The meeting was opened as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance,Roll Call, and the approval of the minutes of the previous meetings (February 18- Regular).  

During Public Comments, Maxine Appleby shared some concerns with the Board, after encouraging people to receive their COVID vaccine. She stated that a large amount of garbage has accumulated in Willow Park near the skateboarding area and in the bushes; she requested that the issue be addressed. She discussed construction occurring on Route 14 and her belief that this construction will negatively impact the neighbors in that area.  Also in that area, Route 14 has been significantly damaged and she questioned who is responsible for the repair.

She was informed that the Department of Transportation is responsible and has already been contacted by the Village regarding the issue. 

The Board moved on to Old Business and approved a motion regarding Allied Partners. The May 31, 2020 Audit was accepted by the Board; there was mention made of utilizing a different auditing firm next year. 

The quotes received for repair to the firehouse flood damage were reviewed; the Board approved by moving forward with the lowest bidder, after noting that the contractor is insured and has references for quality work. A Public Hearing for the 2021-2022 Village Budget was set for April 15th at 6:15 pm. Trustee Laurie Verbridge raised a question with the Board regarding the boat launch park and what entity governed the hours as per inquiry from a village citizen; it was stated that the Town of Sodus is the owner and responsible for all regulations.  The Board approved the payment of claims 3-1 through 3-57 as  General $42,994.51,  Water $7,801.13,  Wastewater $6,943.37, Total $57,739.01

The meeting was adjourned.  The next Regular Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 6:30 pm.  

By Casey Carpenter

