Village of Wolcott meeting April 13, 2021

Village Mayor Chris Henner opened the Wolcott Village meeting at 7:00 pm at the Village Hall Conference Room with the pledge of allegiance.

Water Department report from Brett Norsworthy noted a new re-quest for service on a property that will be adding a new cottage where two services may be required for a period before return to one service. No action taken.

General Code annual maintenance cost for $1,195 was approved. Village Clerk/Treasurer Fran Acker reported receipt of final 2020 Wayne County tax payment for unpaid taxes. She announced that the village will now be accepting online credit/debit or e-check payment for water/sewer bills. A notice will be sent with next water bill.

Board approved NYMIR payment of $2500. State comptroller sent a notice of tax cap review. Fiscal year 2020 audit was complete. Regional village officials’ dinner will be held in Sodus Point on April 21. Five village officials will attend.

Minutes from March 23 meeting were approved.

Payment abstract for $110,068.88 was approved.

Clerk Acker also reported that since 2008, no employee of the village has taken advantage of the deferred comp program. This will be reintroduced to employees.

Mayor Henner publicly acknowledged Ms. Lynn Duncan, a local resident, who has successfully caught and released a total of 50 feral cats for spay or neuter through the humane society or Lollipop Farm. The mayor stated there is a $500 reimbursement fund for this purpose, if necessary.

New night cameras have been installed in the park and at the Village Hall. Trustee Stewart asked about sidewalk repairs on Butler St. The Board discussed homeowner responsibility for these repairs but also whether there are any grants for sidewalk improvement projects. The village does have a cost-share program to help residents with sidewalk replacement. The Mayor is getting quotes for downtown sidewalk repair project around the vicinity of the central Main St. intersection. Street repairs for fiscal year 2020, ending June 2021, and into FY 2021 are looking at possible Wadsworth and New Hartford St. projects.

Trustee Marshall reported that MRB Engineering has designed and will install landscaping at the sewer plant. The generator was checked and is in good working order. He also reported a request from the Fire Department for new LED lights at the fire hall, which could be obtained through a NYSERDA program. The board discussed the unattainable high cost of LED street lighting in the village.

Trustee Lewis asked for clarification on a village water bill for $106.43 recently generated for a line that services only the bathrooms at the Town of Wolcott highway barn. The WCWSA also has a metered water line at the barns for industrial use. The Board did not want to charge the Town for their water, as a municipal courtesy.

Trustee Lewis made a motion to remove the Town of Wolcott water bill and not to charge them going forward. Board approved. Mayor Henner made a motion to move to executive session at 7:30 pm.

Next meeting with Department Heads will be April 27 at 7 pm.

by Deb Hall