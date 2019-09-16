Walworth Budget meeting – Sept. 12, 2019

The Walworth Town Board held a budget work session with the budget committee and department heads on September 12, 2019 at the Walworth Town Hall at 6pm. The committee includes Board members, Supervisor, Clerk to the Supervisor, and 4 residents of the town.

The Board first heard a recap of the meeting on September 5. Supervisor Susie Jacobs then started a discussion on the interest of the community to have a leaf pickup event for the town.

Following that discussion, Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel presented the Highway Departments proposed budget. Vendel highlighted pertinent lines and answered questions regarding signs, generator maintenance, and the cost of holiday decorations. No significant increase was reported.

Next, the board heard from Norm Druschel on drainage and the Town’s initiative to work with Soil and Water in an effort to get ahead of issues. The conversation then turned to being financially prepared in case of an audit. Druschel said that the Wayne County Coalition will pay up to $3,000 if needed following an audit.

Following the discussion on drainage, Supervisor Jacobs began a conversation on salary. Jacobs informed the Board that union employees are contracted with a 1.75% raise, non-union employees 1.75%, and elected officials should be decided. Jacobs said the suggested amounts are 1.75 to match the union contract, 2 for the tax cap amount, and 2.75 which is what other towns are doing. No decisions were made at the meeting. However, Board member Cody Phillips explained that he would never want to go above the 1.75 of the union employees. Board member Larry Ruth asked for a review of the salaries of all of the elected officials minus the Board members. Further discussion will be held at the regular Board meeting on September 19.

The Board the entered into executive session for negotiations at 7:23 pm and the meeting adjourned shortly thereafter.