Walworth Special Meeting 10-10-19

The Walworth Town Board held a special meeting on October 10, 2019 in the Walworth Town Hall at 6pm. All five Board members were in attendance and two members of the public.

The Board began the meeting by carrying the following resolutions:

• Rescind resolution 198-19 2020 Agreement with West Walworth Fire Department for protection services. (Due to missing $4,500 state mandated cancer screening policy)

• Authorize a public hearing on Tuesday, October 17, 2019 at 7:15pm for the 2020 agreement with West Walworth Fire Department for fire protection services. (Contract amount $175,682)

The Board then began 2020 budget discussions. Supervisor Susie Jacobs distributed proposed budget changes to the other members and residents. Jacobs highlighted the following tentative budget information:

• 2020 real property tax value- $550,643,911 (2019 real property tax value $543,909,024)

• Amount to be raised by taxes (not including special district)- $2,410,523

• 2020 tax rate- 4.38 per thousand (2019 tax rate- 4.31 per thousand)

Supervisor Jacobs explained that there is a $67,952 total town increase between 2019 and 2020. After some discussion between Jacobs, Councilman Karel Ambroz, and Councilman Cody Phillips regarding the accuracy of a percentage, it was confirmed that the town taxes have a 2.9% increase under the tentative budget proposal.

Jacobs also explained the special district taxes that only apply to the residents who are using certain services (i.e. Drainage, Walworth Lighting, and Gananda Sidewalk). The 2019 special district tax/fees totaled $817,859 and the proposed special district tax/fees total $874,207. The difference of $56,348 shows a 6.9% increase, as Jacobs pointed out.

The Board was then given a tentative budget not yet released to the public for review. Ambroz asked about a machinery reserve fund for the highway department. Jacobs responded that no taxable money was reserved due to the $75,000 increase to the highway department’s budget for 2020.

The Board then discussed the fund balance policy. Jacobs explained that 25-33% of excess money could be saved for the town, and 15-33% could be saved for highway. Jacobs explained this is to ensure the town has funds in case of an emergency, but also protects the taxpayers from being over taxed. Jacobs acknowledged that “prior boards did an excellent job of putting the fund policy in place.”

Jacobs said that she has met four times with the departments and is expecting a meeting soon with the court. She reported that the court is requesting two hours per week/14 hours per month for overtime. Jacobs said that the clerk is sometimes working 54 hours per week. Ambroz and Jacobs discussed the options of overtime, fulltime, and hiring a clerk. Jacobs said that she has added a new line for jury trial personal services in the amount of $1,200 to the court budget.

She noted that, if the Board wanted to get the budget committee together, then it needed to be done this week.

The Board then discussed the 1.75 pay increase for the town workers. Jacobs announced that the increase is for everyone, union approved, and applies to non-union workers as well.

Councilman Larry Ruth brought a policy enactment to the Board’s attention. He is requesting that the Board’s agenda be available at least 4 days before meetings similar to the procedure of the County Board of Supervisors.

Jacobs responded that she would like to caution the Board and ask them to consider how it would paralyze the town’s departments. Jacobs explained that emergency situations arise and need to be addressed quickly. Jacobs asked Larry to do research and find the policy he wants to use for the Board to discuss at a later date. Ruth requested the matter be added to the October 17 agenda.

A resolution was passed to adjust an incorrect calculation for a Parks and Recreation pre-pay service that had been approved at a previous meeting. The amount should have been $275 but was approved for $250.

Jacobs handed the Board the current security system information. An incident had occurred, said Jacobs, explaining that nothing had changed in the procedure, and the Board will just review it.

The Board then carried a resolution to spend $10,566 for new computer equipment that needs to be upgraded. Jacobs said the 2007 models will not be supported in 2020. Jacobs brought an additional resolution to renew the Town’s computer service agreement for $7,500. Motion carried.

Jacobs brought up the need for an executive session regarding an overtime account being overdrawn by $990. No executive session was approved.

Additional conversation was held regarding the efficiency of the town’s Board meetings, and the potential benefits of Councilman Ruth’s proposal, following a resident’s comment. The meeting then adjourned at 7:25pm.

By Amber Linson