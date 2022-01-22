Walworth Town Board 1/20/22

Supervisor Michael Donalty opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at Walworth Town Hall while also being streamed via Facebook Live. All Board members were present. The minutes from the December 27, 2021 Special meeting, the January 2, 2022 Organizational meeting and the January 6, 2022 Regular meeting were approved. In addition, the December 2021 Town Clerk’s Report and the 2021 Annual Town Clerk’s Report, the Receiver of Taxed Monthly Report, the Building and Zoning 2021 Year End Report, the Parks & Recreation 2021 Year End Report and the January 2022 Wastewater Treatment Plant Monthly Report were all accepted and approved. It was resolved to authorize to go out to bid for agricultural lease of Town property located between 1879 & 1815 Sherburne Road, which is 2 acres and for agricultural lease of Town property located 1870 Penfield Walworth Road, which is 19.83 acres. The Town Clerk was authorized to issue a renewal License to Maintain and Operate an Automobile Salvage Yard for British Auto Salvage. Supervisor Donalty will present a proclamation for West Walworth Fire Department’s 75th Anniversary banquet on January 22, 2022. The resignation of Town Comptroller Cristina Santelli-Fosdick, effective January 14, 2022 was accepted. The Board resolved to hire Cheryl LeMay as per diem Consultant at the rate of $31.10 per hour, effective January 14, 2022. The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a contract with Casco Systems to install water sensors for HVAC room in lower level of Town Hall and add alarm monitoring contract to detect flooding for a total cost $2,871.46. The resolution to declare Flyght/Xylem Pumps as sole source supplier for pumps and materials, as requested by Sewer Superintendent Rob Burns, based on the recommendation of LaBella Associates, the Town’s engineering firm was tabled until the next meeting due to a discussion on Sole Source versus Standardization for pump purchase for the Sewer Department. It was resolved to authorize Accounting Consultants to perform transfers, encumbrances and the establishments of accounts necessary to close the Town of Walworth books for the calendar year 2021.

Town Clerk Aimee Phillips-Lomb announced there was an e-mail from Morris Owen resigning from the Ethics Board, dated January 13, 2022.

There is an opening on the Ethics Board that will be advertised in the Times of Wayne County.

A lengthy discussion took place regarding the hiring of a Comptroller. Several Board members wanted to start the salary at $60,000 with the hopes of drawing in more experienced candidates and the remaining members wanted it set at $ $54,854, which is where the salary is already set. It was moved to search for a Comptroller with a salary of $54,854. Councilwoman Linson and Councilman Johnson will comprise the Search Committee, although the Town Board has the ultimate decision. The bills were paid as audited. The Board entered Executive Session at 8:10 PM to discuss personnel matters.

