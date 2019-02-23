Walworth Town Board 2/21/19

A regular meeting of the Walworth Town Board was held on February 21, 2019 at the Walworth Town Hall. The meeting was called to order by Supervisor Susie Jacobs at 7pm.

A presentation was given by the Walworth Seely Public Library in regards to a possible expansion . Supervisor Jacobs called a round table discussion. All members of the Library Board of Trustees were in attendance for the presentation. Trustee President Jessica Vance discussed the limitations of the current space, plans for expansion to the southwest, and costs. It was conveyed that the current 2,816 sq ft space is too small, and that additional space could be added to the southwest side that would be able to accommodate the needs of the community. Vance also announced that under the plan, they were presenting, there would be no additional cost to the town as they would get their funding through various means including the library reserve fund, grants, and funding from the Friends of WSPL. The estimated cost of the project would be abouit $570,00. During the round table discussion the board agreed to hold off on a motion for support until more information was provided, but a motion to convene a sub-committee. The Supervisor asked for 2 members of the Town Board, 4 members from the Library board, and 3 members of the public – one from each area of town: Gananda, Lincoln and Walworth. The board approved.

Following the presentation the board continued with the regular meeting. The monthly Report of thee Supervisor for January was approved. A resolution was passed to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Authorization and Agreement document from Image Data for document scanning and microfilm creation in an amount not to exceed $2,225. Town Clerk Aimee Phillips also confirmed that Code Book number 7 has been distributed to the appropriate personnel.

The Town Board approved the following :

-Amendment of the Walworth Investment Policy

-Authorizing the town Supervisor to sign the documents for the Federal Home Loan bank irrevocable letter of credit pursuant to the Town investment policy.

-2019 First Quarter Sewer Collection Summary Report accepted/filed.

Councilman Cody Phillips expressed the desire for community members to reach out to the town board with comments regarding the Library expansion. Phillips also noted that the Historical Society is collecting nominations for an award that will be given to a local volunteer. Councilman Larry Ruth clarified that the Historical Society is looking for persons who selflessly help others in the community. Phillips told the board that the Director of Parks and Recreation is interviewing for an open position, and another successful basketball season has ended and registration for baseball and softball is gearing up.

Approval was given of the following resolutions: -Authorize the Town Board to sign the 2018 Sponsor Approval Service Award Program for the Lincoln Fire Department and return to Lincoln for 30 day posting as required by law. -Authorize the Town Supervisor to increase the overall LNB Visa Credit Line Limit to $28,000.

In correspondence, a motion was passed to accept letters to two owners/occupant or other party of interest, dated January 23, 2019.

Supervisor Jacobs made the board aware of a special meeting scheduled on March 1, 2019 at 4:30pm with the Walworth Ambulance Corps. She announced that the next regular board meeting will be held on March 7, 2019 at 7 pm and the presentation that night will be RBC Wealth Management. Discussion about credit card policy will be held at the next meeting.

A resolution was passed to add nepotism to the policy and procedural manual.

In public comment, in his third appearance before the board, community member Conrad Russell distributed pictures of two properties that he feels are both dangerous and hazardous as they are crumbling, uninhabitable, structures. Russell is concerned about the safety of persons who may attempt to enter the structures, mainly children. The properties are identified as being located on Bills Road and Cream Ridge. Supervisor Jacobs responded that the board is working on the issue and the board will continue to discuss.

The board entered into Executive Session at 8:49pm. At the end of Executive Session the meeting was adjourned. By Amber Linson