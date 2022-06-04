Walworth Town Board. June 2, 2022

Supervisor Donalty opened the Walworth Town Board meeting with Councilman Bryson leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed via Facebook Live. All Board members were present. Supervisor Donalty asked for a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the tragedy in Texas recently.

The minutes from the May 19, 2022 Regular meeting were approved. In addition, the Town of Walworth 2021 Annual Financial Report Update Document and the Assessment Department Monthly Report for May 2022 were both accepted. All are available either at the Town Clerk’s Office or on the Town website https://townofwalworthny.gov/

Town Clerk Aimee Phillips-Lomb announced a Fireworks Permit has been issued to the Ballroom at Carey Lake for private events, to be held June 11, 2022 and July 17, 2022 for 15 minutes between the hours of 9:00 and 9:30 PM (public notices have been posted).

Supervisor Donalty announced a presentation for a ‘Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events’. There are two scheduled. One is on June 8, 2022 at 12 noon and the other will be on June 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Both will be held at the Ginegaw Park Lodge. Please contact the Town Hall for more information.

The Wayne County Partnership will be holding a food distribution event at the Town of Walworth (lower parking lot) on October 18, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Ginegaw Park Farmer’s Market will be open on June 14 at 2:30 PM for seniors and 3:00 PM for the rest of the public. This is their 10th anniversary. The Board resolved to authorize investigating constructing bathrooms near the south pavilion in Ginegaw Park and to engage the services of LaBella Associates to draft plans for the bathrooms. It was resolved to obligate $24,055 of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) monies to fund the training and transition of Tim McMullen to the position of Building Inspector. Subject to Permissive Referendum: a Capital Project for the Dewberry Pump Station Upgrade and the use of Sewer Capital Reserve Funds was authorized.

The Board accepted the letter of retirement from Highway Department Clerk Mary Beth Braman effective June 30, 2022. Dr. Malcolm Riggs of Palmyra was appointed as the Local Health Officer for the period of January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025. The Town Board resolved to approve the Town of Walworth ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funding Request Program for Small Business/Non-Profit Organizations. License Agreements were approved for fences at 589 Beaver Creek and at 417 Parkside Trail.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:38 PM to discuss pending litigation. Supervisor Donalty did not expect any further business after the Executive Session.

By: Caroline Grasso