Walworth Town Board   March 5, 2020

Supervisor Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were present.

Marty Aman from the Western Wayne County Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Project updated the Board with current information on how the project is progressing. The project total is currently $53,500,000. Approximately $12,500,000 in various grants have been obtained. The expectation is to be under construction mid-2021, with a completion date of January 2023. Legal, financial, engineering and environmental details are still being finalized. There was a meeting recently with the DEC regarding environmental impact to the canal. They are planning a meeting with Baldwin Richardson Foods to showcase opportunities for them. Mr. Aman did advise the Board there is still a lot of work to be done. There is a Town Board Meeting with the Town Attorney on March 11, 2020 to discuss the legal aspect of the project. This is a closed meeting due to attorney/client privilege. There is a Public Information Meeting being planned.

The minutes of the February 20, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved.

Supervisor Jacobs announced all Communications from this Board Meeting are on file with the Town Clerk’s Office.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel is asking residents to follow the parking regulations as winter is not over. A resolution was passed authorizing Superintendent Vendel to implement Highway Department hours of 4 (four) 10 (ten) hour days from March 29, 2020 through October 31,2020.

Councilman Ambroz reminded residents that Summer programs are available with the Parks and Recreation Department and encourages people to register.

There was a resolution passed to hire and set the salary for two Seasonal Park Laborers.

Extension notices were granted to the owners of 684 Bills Road and 5041 Lincoln Road until May 1, 2020. Unsafe Structure Orders had been issued for both properties.

The Town Comptroller was authorized to pay 2020 Dues to Ontario-Wayne Stormwater Coalition in the amount of $5,000.

On March 16, 2020 at 7:00 PM, the Historical Society will be holding their first event of the year which will feature the Hamlet of Lincoln.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on March 19 at 6:30 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:28 to discuss, legal, financial or personnel issues.

By: Caroline Grasso