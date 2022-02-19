Walworth Town Board meeting 2/1/22

Supervisor Mike Donalty opened the Walworth Town meeting with Councilman Bryson leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Walworth Town Hall while also being streamed via Facebook Live. All Board members were present. The minutes from the February 3, 2000 Special meeting and the February 3, 2022 Regular meeting were approved, in addition to the January 2022 Town Clerk’s Report and the Receiver of Taxes Monthly Report dated February 15, 2022. The January 2022 Monthly Building and Zoning Report, the February 2022 Wastewater Treatment Plant Report and the February 2022 Parks and Recreation Department Monthly Report were also received by the Town Clerk.

Councilman Bryson discussed meeting with the Fire Council recently and the subject of ‘KNOX BOXES’ was discussed. These are boxes placed strategically at a building entranceway that would contain keys to access the building in the event of a fire. This would be to avoid unnecessary damage.

Councilwoman Linson announced the Library renovations are proceeding as planned. Town Historian Gene Bavis wanted her to share the completed rack cards and a Bicentennial Activity Book. One hundred copies of the Activity Book will be sent to each library in the county. Supervisor Donalty announced the Town Hall is now mask-free, meaning they are optional at this point.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign the resolution approving the 2021 certified points for the Lincoln Fire Department Length of Service Program. Supervisor Donalty abstained from the vote.

It was resolved to accept the dedication of a right of way relative to the Lehrwood Estates subdivision in preparation for the new homes that are being built.

The insurance policies with Eastern Shore Associates were renewed with a 3.3% increase in premiums.

It was resolved to approve the hire of Matthew Scott Prinsen as Court Security Officer. Supervisor Donalty abstained from the vote.

The Town Board resolved to appoint Christine Stanford as Town Comptroller for a 2 year term, starting on or before March 1, 2022 at a rate of $54,850.00 annually. It was resolved to approve the lease of a portion of the Walworth Wastewater Treatment Plant site to the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority in connection with the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Project. The Town Clerk will be advertising several openings on the Planning Board, the Zoning Board and the Ethics Board. There are no updates as to the Cannabis legislation. It will be kept on the agenda going forward.

Supervisor Donalty announced that former Supervisor Susie Jacobs returned several pieces of Town equipment on 12/31/2021 from a location in South Carolina at a cost of $328.09. Supervisor Donalty will be looking into recouping that cost from Ms. Jacobs.

The bills were paid as audited.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:46 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso