Walworth Town Board meeting 6/20/19

The Walworth Town Board held a regular meeting on June 20, 2019 in the Walworth Town Hall at 7PM. The meeting began with approximately 20 community members in attendance.

First, the Board heard a presentation from Steve MacNeal, President of the Canal Connection Chamber of Commerce. MacNeal spoke about the history, benefits, and initiatives of the Chamber of Commerce.

His main message to the Board was a desire to work with the towns to advocate for businesses and work hard for the communities. Town officials will soon receive an invitation to a summit to solidify the connection between the towns and the Chamber of Commerce. MacNeal then reminded everyone that the annual National Night Out event will be held on July 30 in the Ruben A. Cirillo High School from 6 to 8 pm.

Following this presentation, the Board went into executive session at 7:10 pm and returned at 7:50 pm. Motions to accept the minutes from the May 16, 2019 work session and regular meeting, and the June 13, 2019 special meeting were carried.

The meeting was then opened to public comment.

Walworth town historian Gene Bavis informed the Board that he was appointed co-chair of the recently established Bicentennial Committee and announced a celebration coming up in 2023. Steve MacNeal then returned to the podium to discuss the potential for a community center at the Freewill Academy on Canandaigua Road.

Supervisor Susie Jacobs announced that she has reached out to the Wayne Central Board of Education to reopen a conversation about Freewill Academy.

Next, the Board heard committee and liaison reports accompanied by the following carried resolutions:

• Authorize that Dan Woodard, MEO, is moved from Provisional to Permanent Full Time Employment at the Highway Department, effective June 9, 2019

• Authorize the financial transfer from fund balance to fund overtime for Assistant Parks and Recreations Director Kevin Weiss, not to exceed 70 hours and $2475.90.

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the customer service order from Spectrum to upgrade to Fiber Internet 50MBPS, period of 60 months at $448 per month.

• Financial transfers

• Abstract 6, Abstracts approval

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Metro Group, Inc. annual contract, budgeted item from A1620.42 for an amount not to exceed $3450.

• Acknowledge the Town of Walworth will comply with Public Health Law § 1399-o, effective June 19, 2019; and post signs for no smoking or vaping at the Town Hall (Councilman Ruth voted no)

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Professional Service Agreement with Integrated Systems for Contract “D” from budgeted item from A1620.44 for an amount not to exceed $8,000.00

• Motion to table the Appointment of Chuck Buss as Interim Building Inspector for Building and authorize him signing permits; at $25.00 per hour, a voucher will be submitted for payment until the return of Norman Dreschel, Building Inspector (Discussion was had about finding help from surrounding municipalities until Building Inspector Norman Dreschel is able to return from his injury)

The Board then accepted correspondence from FEMA, New York State Police Sergeant/SC Joseph A. Eallonardo, John L DeVey I, and the New York State Department of Taxation & Finance Office of Real Property Tax Services. They need accepted communications regarding the Certificates of Completion of the 2019 Sexual Harassment Policy Annual Training, Certificates of Participation for Spring Local Government Workshop, Gananda Central School District Budget Vote and Board of Election Vote Results, and Wayne Central School District Budget Vote and Board of Election Vote Results.

Supervisor Jacobs then informed everyone that the next meeting will be held on July 18 at 7pm with a Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority presentation. Before the meeting the Board will hold a special meeting for the intention of going into executive session at 6pm. Another special meeting will be held on June 26 at 4pm with the intention of holding an executive session.

The Board then entered executive session with Town Attorney Donald Young, and Marty Aman, Executive Director of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority returning at 9:38 pm.

Upon their return, the Board carried a resolution to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Memorandum of Understanding Regarding the Potential Participation of the Town of Walworth in the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority’s Western Regional Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project, which includes the Towns of Palmyra, Marion and Macedon. The resolutions included a reimbursement to be paid of p to $20,000 toward the project development.

Finally, the Board re-addressed the matter of Interim Building Inspector. A motion was carried to authorize the payment of Chuck Buss for any work he had done between Monday June 17 and Thursday June 20 and moving forward any help will be brought from surrounding municipalities as needed.

The Board then entered a third executive session, adjourning the meeting after the session’s conclusion.

By Amber Linson