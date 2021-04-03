Walworth Town Board meeting April 1, 2021

Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed on Facebook. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the March 18, 2021 Regular meeting and the March 25, 2021 Special meeting were both approved. In addition, the Receiver of Taxes Monthly Report, dated March 15, 2021, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant Monthly Report, dated April1, 2021, were both accepted.

Councilman Scott Bryson reports that Parks & Recreation Spring registrations have begun. There are some Friday night concerts that are being planned with more information to follow. Parks & Recreation are also preparing for the start of various leagues.

The Walworth-Seeley Library, starting April 12, 2021 will be expanding their hours, which will include Saturday hours. Appointments for computer use and general browsing will no longer be required, although masks and social distancing are still required.

Amendments to the Town Code Book will be discussed at the April 15, 2021 meeting.

It was resolved to hire Mr. Steven Taber as Parks and Facilities Laborer, full-time employee with a rate of $12.74 per hour effective March 28, 2021.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign Professional Services Agreement with Integrated Systems for service and support for the Town’s computers.

A letter of resignation from Laurie Waltermyer was received dated March 29, 2021.

A letter of resignation from Lauren Friedl was received dated March 31, 2021.

The next Town Board meeting will be April 15, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Town Complex. It is open to the public, but it will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The Board entered Executive Session at 6:49 to discuss the medical, financial or credit history of an employee and collective bargaining.

By: Caroline Grasso