Walworth Town Board Meeting Dec. 3, 2020

Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the Walworth Town Board meeting which was being lived streamed on Facebook and also via ZOOM video conferencing. Out of an abundance of caution, future meetings will all be held virtually. Councilman Karel Ambroz was not in attendance.

The minutes from the November 19, 2020 Regular Meeting were approved.

Jim Lee, the Director of the Wayne County Advanced Life Support addressed the Board regarding several issues.

He advocated for Western Wayne Ambulance and their business model. He advised the Board that an EMS study had been completed recently as there is concern for the future of EMS. He advised the Board on several options for where to house the County Fly Car that is currently being kept at the Walworth Fire District.

Tim Vendel, the Walworth Highway Superintendent, did offer space at the Town’s Highway Barn because he would like to see the County Fly Car remain in the Walworth area. Mr. Lee did assure the Board that the County is there to support the individual agencies.

Highway Superintendent Vendel is asking Walworth residents not to park on the street, so the snow plows can keep the roads clear. Supervisor Jacobs reminded people that it is illegal to park on/in the road after November 1.

The resolution to authorize Supervisor Jacobs to sign the Sourcewell lease for the lease of mail processing equipment for term of 63 months for a total amount of $21,913.92 was tabled until the December 17, 2020 meeting.

There was a discussion regarding the Town of Walworth 2021 Fee Schedule. There have been some changes to the Planning and Zoning fees, as well as the Building Department fees. The Parks and Recreation fees were previously approved via Resolution 133-20. The final changes will be reviewed and voted on during the next meeting on December 17, 2020

The next Regular Board Meeting will be held virtually on December 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM. It will be streamed live on Facebook and Zoom conferencing. The Zoom link is available on the Town’s website http://www.townofwalworthny.gov/

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:48 PM to discuss personnel and the Town Land Lease with Western Wayne Ambulance. Supervisor Jacobs declared no further business would be conducted afterwards.

by Caroline Grasso