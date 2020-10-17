Walworth Town Board meeting October 15, 2020

Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the Walworth Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being held at the Town Complex where social distance protocols were in place. The meeting was also being live streamed on Facebook. All Board members were present.

It was resolved to accept the minutes of the October 1, 2020 Regular Meeting and the October 8, 2020 Special Meeting. In addition, the September 2020 Supervisor’s Report and the September 2020 Town Assessor’s Report were also accepted as well as Financial Transfers and Abstract 10.

It was resolved to accept and file the 2021 Town of Walworth Budget. Supervisor Jacobs wanted to thank all involved for their hard work on the Budget. The current tax rate for the Town of Walworth is 4.04%.

Councilman Scott Bryson announced a $264,108 grant towards the expansion of Walworth-Seely Library. He also wants residents to know that in-person appointments are available for browsing and computer use.

Councilman Karel Ambroz wanted to alert residents that the Farmer’s Market is finished for the year.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign agreements with the Lincoln Fire Department and the West Walworth Fire Department for Fire Protection Services for 2021. The Supervisor was also authorized to sign an agreement with Western Wayne Ambulance for Emergency Medical Services for 2021. This agreement is contingent on Town Attorney approval. A contract with Wayne County Public Works for Snow and Ice removal for 2021 was signed. The cost per trip is $1021. 25. A trip is considered the effort required to plow and treat all of the County road mileage within each Town.

Supervisor Jacobs was authorized to sign a Professional Services Agreement with Integrated Systems for IT service and support for the Town Complex.

At 7:00 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear public comments and questions relating to the Special Assessment Tax Rolls for Sewer Districts in the Town of Walworth. There was a brief discussion among members of the Board and the Public Hearing was closed. A resolution was passed to amend the rolls and set a Public Hearing for the Town of Walworth Sewer District Special Assessment Rolls for 2020. Town Clerk Aimee Phillips was authorized to advertise in the Times of Wayne County a Special Meeting of the Town Board and a Public Hearing will be held on the Town of Walworth Sewer District Special Assessment Rolls for 2020 on October 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the Walworth Town Hall for the purpose of hearing the public in relation to such rolls and any additional business that may come before the Town Board.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be on November 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:24 PM to discuss acquisition/sales and reconvened at 9:55 PM. Supervisor Jacobs made the following statement:“The Town Board has been approached by Western Wayne Ambulance, Inc. about the possibility of leasing property owned by the Town of Walworth for ambulance space. The Town Board has begun to have discussions exploring the possibility of locating their headquarters on Town property. More information will be given as it becomes available.”

The meeting adjourned at 10:00 PM. By: Caroline Grasso