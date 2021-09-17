Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 17th 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Walworth Town Board. Sept. 16, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2021

  Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed on Facebook Live. All current Board members were in attendance. 

The minutes from the August 19, 2021 Special meeting that was held at 3:30 PM, the August 19 Special meeting that was held at 4:30 PM, the August 19, 2021 Regular meeting, the September 2, 2021 Special meeting and the September 9, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the August 2021 Supervisor’s Report and the August 2021 Town Clerk’s Report. All Reports are available upon request from the Town clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Jacobs was authorized to sign a Professional Services Agreement with Integrated Systems for work on cameras at the Town Hall Complex not to exceed $20,000.00.

There will be a Public Hearing on September 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM for proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2021, which is a Local Law to override the tax levy limit, established in General Municipal Law.

There will be three (3) Public Hearings on October 21, 2021. The first will begin at 6:40 PM for the Town of Walworth Sewer District Special Assessment Rolls for 2021. 

The second will begin at 6:42 PM for the Lehrwood Lighting District Special Assessment Roll for 2021. 

The third will begin at 6:44 PM for the Lehrwood Sidewalk District Special Assessment Roll for 2021.

It was resolved to authorize Supervisor Jacobs to sign and submit the Justice Court Assistance Program 2021-2022 grant application documents. 

Supervisor Jacobs was authorized to sign an Out of District Sewer Use agreement for 3809 Walworth Ontario Road.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel was authorized to go out to bid for a Fire Protection System for the Highway Department building. He was also authorized to sell a 2014 Pick-Up Truck.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:12 PM to discuss several personnel matters with no Town business conducted afterwards.

By: Caroline Grasso

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Sanborne, Joyce M.

NEWARK: Age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on March 12, 1929. She moved to Wolcott in the early 1950’s, where she owned and operated the Sundeck Motel. In the early 1960’s, she moved to Ontario where she operated Joyce’s 24 hour diner, the Maple Rock […]

Read More
Greene, Carl V.

FAIRPORT/CANANDAIGUA: Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2021 at the age of 100.  He was predeceased by his wife Mary “Hopkins” Green.  He is survived by his sons, Phelps and Mark Greene; 4 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Carl was born in Fairport, NY to the late Clarence and Doris “Packard” […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square