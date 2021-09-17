Walworth Town Board. Sept. 16, 2021

Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed on Facebook Live. All current Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the August 19, 2021 Special meeting that was held at 3:30 PM, the August 19 Special meeting that was held at 4:30 PM, the August 19, 2021 Regular meeting, the September 2, 2021 Special meeting and the September 9, 2021 Regular meeting were approved as well as the August 2021 Supervisor’s Report and the August 2021 Town Clerk’s Report. All Reports are available upon request from the Town clerk’s Office.

Supervisor Jacobs was authorized to sign a Professional Services Agreement with Integrated Systems for work on cameras at the Town Hall Complex not to exceed $20,000.00.

There will be a Public Hearing on September 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM for proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2021, which is a Local Law to override the tax levy limit, established in General Municipal Law.

There will be three (3) Public Hearings on October 21, 2021. The first will begin at 6:40 PM for the Town of Walworth Sewer District Special Assessment Rolls for 2021.

The second will begin at 6:42 PM for the Lehrwood Lighting District Special Assessment Roll for 2021.

The third will begin at 6:44 PM for the Lehrwood Sidewalk District Special Assessment Roll for 2021.

It was resolved to authorize Supervisor Jacobs to sign and submit the Justice Court Assistance Program 2021-2022 grant application documents.

Supervisor Jacobs was authorized to sign an Out of District Sewer Use agreement for 3809 Walworth Ontario Road.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel was authorized to go out to bid for a Fire Protection System for the Highway Department building. He was also authorized to sell a 2014 Pick-Up Truck.

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:12 PM to discuss several personnel matters with no Town business conducted afterwards.

By: Caroline Grasso