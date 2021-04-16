Walworth Town meeting April 15, 2021

Supervisor Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex where Covid-19 protocols were in place. It was also streamed live on Facebook. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes from the April 1, 2021 Regular meeting and the April 1, 2021 Special meeting were both approved as well as the March 2021 Supervisor’s Report, the March 2021 Building and Zoning Department Report and the MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) Report dated March 9, 2021.

All reports are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office or on the Town website https://townofwalworthny.gov/

Approximately 15 residents spoke and asked questions pertaining to their assessments. The Board encouraged residents to contact the Assessment Department and are in support of the process which allows residents to contest their assessments.

There will be a Public Hearing on May 20, 2021 at 6:45 PM to introduce Proposed Local Law No. 1-2021, to hear comments and questions regarding updates and revisions to the Walworth Town Codes, including a number of ordinances.

It was resolved to authorize Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel to contract with Villager Construction for the milling and paving of Ginegaw Farmers Market parking lot for an amount not exceed $23,100.00.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign the 2020 Service Award Program Sponsor Authorization form for the Lincoln Fire Department.

The Board entered Executive Session at 8:03 PM to discuss pending or current litigation, the credit, financial or employment history of an individual or collective bargaining. Supervisor Jacobs stated there would be no business conducted after the Executive Session.

By Caroline Grasso