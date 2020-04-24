Walworth Town Meeting     April 16, 2020

Supervisor Jacobs called the meeting to order which was held via Zoom teleconferencing and was also streamed live on Facebook. All Board members were in attendance. Supervisor Jacobs called for a moment of silence in honor of all those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also read the following statement, “Walworth entered 2020 with a sound budget. As the year progressed, the COVID-19 storm washed up on our shores leaving damage in its wake. You might not realize that our Town Budget consists of revenue from services provided, property owners, State aid, sales tax and mortgage tax dollars. Several of these revenue streams have been and will continue to be reduced by the COVID-19 State of Emergency. I have asked all Town Departments to provide details on areas we can cut spending to reflect the decreases in our revenue streams. I have also implemented that no spending take place other than what is absolutely necessary. We will weather this storm and I will make sure the Town remains financially sound. Town employees continue to work in new ways by being creative and staying safe. If you need to reach us, please email or call. We are here to serve you. The Town parks are open with all playground equipment, but basketball, tennis courts and pavilions are closed. The trails are open and walking the park is okay with proper social distancing. The Governor has extended NY on PAUSE until May 15th. We are following these guidelines. Please keep our first responders and medical providers in your prayers. We all value the services they provide to our community.”

The minutes of the March 19, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved. The March 2020 Supervisor’s Report, along with the Receiver of Taxes Report, dated April 15, 2020 were both accepted.

Councilman Bryson reported that according to Norm Druschel, fire inspections are currently suspended due to the pandemic. He also updated the Board on the progress of the Walworth-Seeley Library renovations and the virtual programming currently being offered to residents and patrons.

Councilwoman Linson has been in contact with the Dog Control Officer regarding some possible changes to the Town’s Code and she will keep the Board updated.

Councilman Phillips is urging residents to dispose of masks, gloves and wipes appropriately. There have been some issues with these items being discarded into the sewer system and this can be very damaging to the sewer system and potentially the property owner.

Councilman Ambroz wants residents to know even though the recreational portions of the Town’s parks are currently closed, the trails are still open for people to take advantage of.

A resolution was passed rescinding the appointment of two Seasonal Park Laborers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of the Parks and Recreational facilities. A resolution was passed to implement a temporary pandemic purchasing policy which is designed to limit spending during this crisis. This will be in effect until the end of 2020 unless revoked prior.

A complete list of resolutions, in addition to all communications the Board has received can be found on the Town’s website http://www.townofwalworthny.gov/

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel, in an email to Supervisor Jacobs, relayed the following names regarding the neighborhood roadside cleanup. Kent & Diane Macafee, Dave & Elaine Barrett, Steve Enter, Nick Schoenwald, Carol Rosati and Gina LaManna. Supervisor Jacobs also personally thanked Mark Alfano for his outstanding job cleaning up Gananda Parkway over the last several weeks, while at the same time practicing social distancing. All are appreciated.

Supervisor Jacobs and the Board want to thank the Town employees for their dedication during this crisis and the residents for their patience and cooperation.

By: Caroline Grasso via Meeting Minutes