Walworth Town Meeting   April 18, 2019

A regular meeting of the Walworth Town Board was held on April 18, 2019 at the Walworth Town Hall at 7pm. All members, with the exception of Councilman Vaughn Pembroke, were in attendance.

To start the meeting Supervisor Susie Jacobs informed the Board that longtime resident Erma Keyes had passed away on April 17, 2019 at age 80. Jacobs held a moment of silence for Erma and her loved ones.

Following the silence, Councilman Karel Ambroz read the EMS Week Proclamation which was made to designate the week of May 19-25, 2019 as Emergency Medical Services Week. Supervisor Jacobs announced that an event will be held to thank the men and women in the EMS field, and she encouraged the public to thank these individuals in their own way as well.

Minutes for both the April 4, 2019 special and regular meetings were then approved before the meeting turned to the Elected Official Reports.

The board then carried motions to:

• Accept the Monthly Report of Supervisor

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Services Agreement with Graybar Electric Company Inc. for the Installation of a new Kohler Diesel 42KW Generator with Supplier’s Proposal.

• Authorize the Highway Superintendent to purchase from Colacino Industries a generator for the Highway Facility using Estimate E40912 with Graybar.

• Declare the 1997 CAT 318 surplus and authorize the Highway Superintendent to sell equipment on-line.

• Authorize the Town Clerk to issue a 2019 Public Assembly permit to Greystone Golf LLC

• Accept the Receiver of Taxes monthly report dated 4/15/2019.

Councilman Cody Phillips then informed the board of the success of the Friends of the Walworth-Seely Public Library’s Book and Bake Sale. He also reminded everyone that next week the new Town Topics will be available and that the programs look great.

Councilman Ambroz then updated the Board that the Ambulance meeting that was scheduled for April 19 has been pushed back to April 25 instead. Ambroz also made the Board aware that the committee is still seeking one additional member.

Supervisor Jacobs then informed the Board that the Insurance binder is ready to be reviewed. She then notified the Board that the Town of Walworth portion of the Annual report for MS4 has been sent to the Coalition. A hard copy for review is available if desired.

Following these reports the Board then carried the following resolutions:

• Authorizing the Town Supervisor to sign the agreement to provide and operate concessions for the sale of foods and soft drinks in Ginegaw and Sherburne Road Parks to Dan Roberts Mark’s.

• An amendment to Resolution 112-19 to add the option to sell online.

• Resolution 112-19: Authorize to declare submitted Parks and Recreation equipment as surplus and take to the Auction or sell online.

• Authorize the Parks & Recreation Director to order the Kubota Model#V2403CRE4GL2/GL3; for an amount not to exceed $36,250.33 budgeted item. Procurement Form Received.

• Authorize the use of Ginegaw Park for an overnight New Scout Camp-out on Saturday, April 27 – 28th, 2019.

• Authorize Mr. David J. Villa a Fill Permit for property located at 3680 High Street. Building Inspector & Town Engineer have reviewed and granted recommendation for approval.

Code Enforcement Officer, Phil Williamson, then addressed the board and requested a resolution to allow communication to be sent to a resident in the matter of a “mess” on their property. The motion was accepted and carried.

Following this discussion the Board then carried the following resolutions as well:

• Financial transfers

• Abstract 4, approval

• Set Wage for Town of Walworth Dog Control Officer, Union Member; effective January 1, 2019 and make the necessary Budget Transfers to reflect. (omitted in error. A 1.75% increase)

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Michelson Lawn and Landscape for Lawn Maintenance at John’s Park at $80.00/trip, Budgeted item.

Councilman Ambroz brought a motion to table the Authorization of the Town Comptroller to change Mr. Michael Buckley position title to reflect the following; effective pay period 7, with no retro pay and to authorize the Town Comptroller to make the necessary Budget Transfer to reflect this Resolution. The motion was carried with 3 yays and 1 nay as Councilman Cody Phillips disagreed with the motion. The resolution will be re-addressed at the May 2 meeting.

In correspondence, the following were accepted and filed:

• Certificate of Completion, Protecting New York’s Natural Resources with Better Construction Site Management, Norman Druschel, dated May 17, 2019.

• Finger Lakes Building Officials Association, Inc. Certificate of Completion for Norman F. Druschel.

• The Association of Towns of the State of New York.

• New York State Department of Environmental Conservation dated April 15, 2019.

• Class Sign in Sheet from the Annual Safety Training to include Workplace Violence and Sexual Harassment Prevention on April 10, 2019

Supervisor Jacob then announced that the Thursday May 2, 2019 meeting will have a presentation from the Wayne Central School District at 7pm. Jacobs also announced the Memorial Day Ceremony which will be held on Monday May 27, 2019 at 3pm, and the first annual town wide secured shredding event which will be held on Saturday September 21. There will be no fee to residents for the shredding event and the location is TBD.

The board entered executive session at approximately 7:40pm and the meeting was adjourned at the end of the session.

By Amber Linson