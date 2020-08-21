Walworth Town Meeting - August 20, 2020

Supervisor Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was being streamed live on Facebook due to Covid-19 restrictions.

All Board Members were present.

Supervisor Jacobs called for a moment of silence for Joyce “Scott” Finney who was the Town Clerk of Walworth from 1964-1977.

The minutes of the July 16, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved, in addition to the July 2020 Supervisor’s Report and the July 2020 Assessor’s Report.

All Financial Transfers and Abstracts were approved.

Councilman Scott Bryson announced the final drawings for the Walworth-Seely Library renovations will be ready next week.

He also announced that the extended hours of operation at the library on Tuesday and Wednesday nights until 7:00 PM are being well received.

He also noted the house on County Line Road will be demolished after the recent fire.

Councilwoman Amber Linson reported that Wayne County Bicentennial plans are moving along, with the Walworth committee. They will be setting up a table at the Farmer’s Market as soon as the County provides the informational pamphlets.

Councilman Cody Phillips reported that repairs were made recently at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Councilman Karel Ambroz shared with the Board that the revisions to the Town Code Book are still a work-in-progress.

He also wants to remind residents that the Farmer’s Market is on Tuesday after-noons from 3-6 PM at Ginegaw Park.

A Public Hearing for Local Law No. 1 of 2020, which is to re-designate existing additional sewer charges, was opened for public comments and questions at 6:45 PM. There were no public comments or questions and the hearing was closed.

Local Law No. 1-2020 was adopted.

A Public Hearing for Local Law No. 2 of 2020, which is to implement equivalent dwelling unit apportionment for costs associated with the regional wastewater treatment plant, was opened at 7:00 PM. There were no public comments or questions and the hearing was closed.

Local Law No. 2 of 2020 was adopted.

It was resolved to acknowledge the appointment of school district tax collection officers by the Gananda Central School District Board of Education and the Wayne Central School District Board of Education for terms beginning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

A resolution was passed to accept the Retention and Disposition Schedule for New York Local Government Records pursuant to Article 57-A of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Law which outlines legal minimum retention periods for local government records.

Supervisor Jacobs was authorized to sign a Professional Services Agreement with Integrated Systems for IT Support.

A Public Hearing to introduce Local Law No. 3 of 2020, a Local Law to Override the Tax Levy Limit Established In General Municipal Law, will be held on September 17, 2020 at 6:45 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 7:20 PM to discuss matters relating to a proposed acquisition/sale/lease of property and also the medical, financial or credit history of an employee.

By Caroline Grasso