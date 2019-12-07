Walworth Town Meeting Dec. 5, 2019

Supervisor Susie Jacobs called the Walworth Town Board meeting to order after the Pledge of Allegiance roll call was taken.

She then announced a 20-minute recess for a Celebration of Holiday lights. The Board and attendees stepped out into the building atrium where refreshments were served by the Christmas tree. At 7:20 PM the meeting was again called to order.

Supervisor Jacobs announced an agenda amendment. There was a pending resolution to have Eugene Bavis appointed as Town Historian for a term that would expire on December 31, 2020. It was determined that according to the Arts and Cultural Affairs Law 57-07, a Supervisor is required to appoint a Town Historian annually who serves at the pleasure of the Supervisor. The Board is not required to appoint the Town Historian; therefore, no resolution was needed.

Supervisor Jacobs thanked Mr. Bavis for his service to the Town and announced this change in process going forward would be permanent.

A motion was carried to approve the minutes of both the November 21, 2019 Special Meeting and the November 21, 2019 Regular Meeting.

Councilmember Pembroke abstained from both votes. He explained he was not present for either meeting.

During the “Privilege of the Floor” portion of the meeting, Tim Vendel (Walworth Highway Superintendent) of Ontario Center Road thanked all the Board members for their service, with a special thanks to outgoing Town Board members Larry Ruth and Vaughn Pembroke. He then welcomed newly elected board member Amber Linson, who was in attendance.

Vendel then announced there were 9 plow runs in November 2019 versus 19 in November 2018. He credited his crew, with their hard work and dedication, for keeping the Town roads safe and clear. Supervisor Jacobs mentioned that several residents had commented on the great condition of the roads during some recent storms and thanked Mr. Vendel.

Jackie VanLare, Director of Parks and Recreation Department announced the “Light the Night” Celebration will take place December 7, 2019 at Ginegaw Park from 6 PM to 8 PM. There are many festivities planned, including a chance for residents to vote on their favorite tree that many local organizations have decorated. Refreshments will also be served.

Supervisor Jacobs announced she is reviewing the animal contract and the insurance policy for 2020 and will have them for the Board at the next meeting. As far as the facilities are concerned, the tiles in the foyer have been repaired.

The next Town Board Meeting will be December 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM. This will be a work session to review several items prior to the Annual Organizational Meeting.

The next Regular Town Board Meeting will be December 19, 2019 at 7:00 PM.

The Annual Organizational Meeting will be on January 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM followed by the Regular Town Board Meeting at 6:30 PM.

The meeting adjourned at 7:40 PM.

by Caroline Grasso