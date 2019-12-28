Walworth Town meeting – December 19, 2019

After the Walworth Town Board meeting was called to order, roll call was taken

The minutes of the Regular Meeting on December 5, 2019 and the Special Meeting on December 11, 2019 were accepted.

Supervisor Susie Jacobs took time out to personally thank the outgoing Councilmen (Larry Ruth and Vaughn Pembroke) for their service and dedication. Several members of the public thanked and commended Councilmen Pembroke and Ruth.

There were several reports submitted including the Supervisor’s Monthly Report from November 2019 and the Assessment Monthly Report. Supervisor Jacobs stated that the Municipality 2020 Insurance Renewal had been received.

Code Enforcement Officer, Phil Williamson discussed several unsafe buildings at 5041 Lincoln Road and 685 Bills Road. Two resolutions were passed referring to Section 67-4 of the Town Code which grants the Town Board authority to deem the buildings unsafe and order the repair, removal or demolition of said buildings.

There were 12 Resolutions passed that included authorization for the Town Clerk to advertise the 2020 Town Organizational Meeting and the Regular Meeting both on January 2, 2019 starting at 6:00 PM. and a resolution to issue a Renewal License to maintain and operate a Mobile Home Park for Galvin’s Mobile Home Park. The remainder of the resolutions that passed may be found on the Town website. http://www.townofwalworthny.com

The Honorable Charles J. Young and the Honorable Daniel P. Majchrzak both received the Continuing Judicial Education Certificate of Completion for 2019 for the New York State Unified Court System.

The Zoning Board also received an updated 2019 Continued Education Certificate.

The Town attorney had edited a document that had been drafted regarding the rules of the meeting. A motion was made to table the discussion for a future meeting while the document and the edits could be completed, and copies distributed to all the Board members.

There was discussion on Board Meeting dates and times. The Board agreed to have two meetings per month, except for the summer months when there would be one. The meetings will begin at 6:30 PM.

The 2020 Organizational Meeting will be on January 2, 2019 at 6:00 PM.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be on January 2, 2019 at 6:30 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session to discuss contractual and personnel issues.

by Caroline Grasso (per minutes from meeting)