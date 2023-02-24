Walworth Town Meeting. Feb. 16, 2023

Supervisor Mike Donalty opened the Town of Walworth meeting at the Walworth Town Complex. All Board members were in attendance except Councilman Alex Kelly who was excused.

At 6:30 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions regarding Local Law No. 4 of 2023 which would be to amend the Town Code to Address Short-Term Rentals. There were no comments or questions and the Hearing was closed at 6:33 PM. The Board will be voting on Local Law No. 4 of 2023 at the March 2, 2023 Regular meeting.

LaBella Associates provided the Board with a presentation of the Ginegaw Park Restroom Project.

The minutes from the February 2, 2023 Regular meeting were approved in addition to the December 2022 Supervisor’s Report and the January 2023 Town Clerk’s Report, all of which are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

Councilwoman Amber Linson announced the Walworth Historical Society is looking for nominees for their Community Service Award. Please contact Becky Appleman by April 1, 2023 with names of nominees. Her contact information can be found on their website http://walworthhistoricalsociety.org/

The Board resolved to appoint Peter Marini as an Ethics Board member with a term ending December 31, 2023.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a lease contract with Kopykat for a printer/copier for the Town Clerk’s Office.

The Board resolved to renew insurance policies with Eastern Shores Associates.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a Professional Services Agreement with LaBella Associates.

The Town Clerk was authorized to issue a renewal license to Maintain and Operate an Automobile Salvage Yard for British Auto Salvage.

Gene Bavis from the Walworth Historical Society announced an upcoming program on March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Ginegaw Park. Caryn Devlin from the Marion Historical Society will be giving a presentation on the Newark-Marion Railroad.

The Wayne Central Education Foundation will be hosting a Luau on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Ontario Country Club from 5 – 10 PM. Tickets and additional information can be found on their website https://waynecef.com/

The bills were paid as audited.

The Board entered executive Session at 7:10 PM to discuss proposed or pending litigation. Supervisor Donalty did not expect any further business when the Board moved out of Executive session.

