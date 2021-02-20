Walworth Town Meeting Feb. 18. 2021

Supervisor Jacobs opened the Walworth Town Board meeting which was being held via Zoom conferencing and was also being streamed live on Facebook. All Board members were in attendance.

The minutes of the February 4, 2021 meeting were approved as well as the January 2021 Supervisor’s Report, the January 2021 Building and Zoning Report, the monthly Wastewater Treatment Plant Report and the February 2021 Assessor’s Report.

The Appointment of the 2021 Town of Walworth Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee members was announced by Supervisor Jacobs.

The Committee is still looking for residents from Gananda and Lincoln. The Comprehensive Plan is available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office. It is also available on the Town’s website http://www.townofwalworthny.gov/

Councilman Scott Bryson announced that the next edition of “Town Topics” is coming out in March with a tentative list of April programs that will have a registration date of April 1, 2021.

Councilwoman Amber Linson, announced that, as part of the Wayne County Bicentennial Celebration, she wants residents to know about a Book of Memories project to highlight the history and culture of Wayne County. There is more information on the Town website.

Councilman Cody Phillips alerted the Board that the Town revaluation is complete and residents can expect to receive notification in early March.

Councilman Karel Ambroz wants residents to know that Town Court will resume in a limited capacity on February 22, 2021.

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to increase the overall Lyons National Bank credit line limit to $75,000.00.

The Board meeting on March 4, 2021 will be an in-person meeting. The workshop will start at 4:00 PM with the Regular meeting immediately following.

The bills were paid as audited. There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 7:15 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso