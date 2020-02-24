Walworth Town Meeting   Feb. 20, 2020

Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. All Board members were present. A motion was passed to accept the minutes of the February 6, 2020 Regular Meeting.

Resolutions were passed to accept the Supervisor’s January 2020 Monthly Report and the Receiver of Taxes Report dated February 19, 2020.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel announced there have been 95 plow runs so far this season.

Councilman Scott Bryson reported the Walworth-Seely Library will be having a Book Sale April 23 through April 25. Plans for new construction are progressing. Inquiries are being made regarding a temporary facility during the construction.

Recreation Director Jackie VanLare announced there will be a traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on March 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM. It will be in the Lodge at Giengaw and the cost is $13/per person.

Councilman Cody Phillips shared information regarding the fire in one of the Sewer Department’s trucks recently. No one was hurt and there was insurance on the vehicle. A resolution was passed declaring the Ford-550 truck as surplus and it may be disposed of.

Councilman Karel Ambroz announced the travel basketball league has finished. There were 60 participants, which was the most in Wayne County. Parks and Recreation is currently putting together the summer programs.

A resolution was passed adopting the Meeting Rules of Order for the Town Board of Walworth. The Rules will be posted, and the Board wanted to let residents know these rules will benefit everyone and encouraged residents to share their thoughts about them with the Board.

A resolution was passed to sign the 2019 Sponsor Approval Service Award Program for the West Walworth Fire Department. It will be returned to the West Walworth Fire Department for a 30-day posting.

The Board resolved to authorize the Residential Subdivision known as “Lehrwood Estates Subdivision” to proceed as a Cluster Subdivision. More information can be found on the Town website http://www.townofwalworthny.gov/

The Town Supervisor was authorized to sign a Professional Service Agreement with Integrated Systems for $7500.00.

A renewal license was issued to Maintain and Operate an Automobile Salvage Yard for British Auto Salvage.

It was resolved the Town Supervisor will sign an agreement with Michielson Lawn and Landscape for John’s Park at $90 per trip, three times per month through October 1, 2020.

There was an Unsafe Building Hearing pertaining to 684 Bills Road, Walworth. Zoning Officer Phil Williamson determined the building has deteriorated to the point of it being hazardous for anyone entering the structure. The resident owner of the property was given 14 days to submit a letter to the Supervisor or Phil Williamson, detailing plans to remedy the situation.

The next Regular Board Meeting is March 5, 2020 at 6:30 PM. It is a joint meeting with Wastewater Sewer Authority.

The Board entered Executive Session at 9:25 to discuss medical, financial, credit or the work history of a particular person, etc.

The meeting adjourned at 10:08 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso