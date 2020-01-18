Walworth Town Meeting   Jan. 16, 2020

All Board members were present when the meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. A Resolution was passed to approve the minutes of the January 2, 2020 Regular Board Meeting, the January 2, 2020 Organizational Meeting and the January 14, 2020 Special Meeting for Work Session.

Monthly reports accepted: Supervisor (December 2019), Receiver of Taxes, Assessor and Building Department. Annual reports were also accepted from Town Clerk, Assessor, Parks and Recreation and Building Department.

Councilman Bryson reported that the Library has requested a meeting with the Board. February 6, 2020 is the proposed date.

Resolutions 25-20 through 28-20 were passed authorizing the Town Board to Sign the Agreement to Spend Highway Funds, Financial Transfers, Approval of Abstract 1 and the Transfer from General Fund to Dog Enumeration Reserve Fund for $2125.00. Resolutions 29-20 through 34-20 passed including authorizing the Highway Superintendent to order a 2020 Pickup truck for the Highway Department for an amount not to exceed $35,000 and authorizing the Parks and Recreation Director to procure printing from Penny Lane for an amount not to exceed $9771.00. Resolution 1-20 was amended to remove Aimee Phillips-Lomb and appoint Joe Leone to the Parks and Recreation Committee with a term that expires on December 31, 2020. The 2020 Walworth Planning Board Calendar and Walworth Zoning Board Calendars were submitted to the Board. They are available on the Town website. http://www.townofwalworthny.com/

The next Town of Walworth Board meeting is February 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM. This meeting is a joint meeting with the Walworth Library Board of Trustees.

The Town Supervisor was authorized to purchase hardware for three pairs of upper and lower lobby doors for an amount not to exceed $10,525.09.

Town resident Charlie Caradonna shared his thoughts with the Board regarding the Sun and Record newspaper. He acknowledges that times have changed but did want to state that he will miss the presence of the Sun and Record in the community. Zoning Officer Phil Williamson relayed a compliment he had received from a Town resident applauding the Highway Department and their dedication and responsibility when it came to a resident’s mailbox that was damaged during a recent snow storm. They had gone above and beyond to repair it, and Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel should be proud of his crew.

The Board was also going to audit the Town Departments, including Receiver of Taxes, Sewer Superintendent, the Town Clerk, the Justice Court and the Chief Fiscal Officer. Supervisor Jacobs stated that any resolutions resulting from the audit would be available on the Town website. Meeting adjourned at 7:02 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso