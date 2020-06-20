Walworth Town Meeting   June 18, 2020

Farmers Market to Reopen, Lodge Rental will resume in July

Supervisor Jacobs opened the Meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. It was held at the Town Hall and was streamed on Facebook as meetings are not open to the public yet. All Board Members were present.

The minutes of the May 21, 2020 Regular Board Meeting were approved.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel advised the Board they have been doing a lot of ditching along the roadways. Some of the work they had planned was put on hold until the CHIPS (Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program) funds were procured. He received word that 80% will be forthcoming, so they are continuing on projects. They will be putting down “oil and stone” on some local roadways.

Parks and Recreation Director Jackie VanLare announced Lodge Rentals will resume in July with sanitation protocols in place. She is working with Kevin Weiss and Linda Kleeman to put together an abbreviated Summer Program. More information will be available hopefully by the end of next week. This is based entirely on reaching Phase 4 of the reopen process. She also thanked the Highway Department and the Sewer Department for all the work they are doing and have done at the Park.

The reopening of the Ginegaw Park Farmer’s Market will be held on June 23, 2020 from 3-6 PM. Seniors will be able to shop starting at 2:30 PM. The Food Truck for opening day is Red Osier.

Sewer Superintendent Rob Burns alerted the Board to general maintenance that has been done. They are cleaning the Pump Stations and checking sewer lines for any problems. He wanted to thank the Board for all the support they have received throughout the pandemic.

Laurie Waltermyer from Town Court reported they are open and had their first court date. It went well although they will be making some minor adjustments.

Town Assessor Mel Halstead advised the Board they are right on track to do the revaluation for the Town. It was resolved to accept the Supervisor’s May 2020 Report. Financial Transfers and Abstract #6 were all approved.

Town Clerk Aimee Phillips was authorized to issue a 2020 Public Assembly Permit to Greystone Golf, LLC. She also wanted to thank Deputy Town Clerk Lauren Friedl for her hard work and dedication throughout the pandemic.

Aimee also wants to let residents know the Town Clerk’s Office is open and operating at full capacity.

The Walworth-Seeley Library is currently accepting books at the Book Drop during Town Hall hours and starting Monday June 22, 2020 they will begin contact lists in the Lobby for pick-up by Walworth residents. The planned renovations are progressing nicely.

A resolution was passed authorizing Supervisor Jacobs to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with Office of Real Property Tax Services proceeding with the Reassessment Process for the Town of Walworth.

All Communications received by the Board are available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on July 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM in the same manner as this meeting. The Meeting adjourned at 7:34 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso