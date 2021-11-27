Walworth town meeting. Nov. 18, 2021

Deputy Supervisor Cody Phillips opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The meeting was held at the Town Complex. All current Board members were in attendance except Supervisor Jacobs who was excused.

The minutes from the November 4, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, as well as the November 2021 Town Clerk’s Report. Dog Control Officer Lea Dill also submitted her Monthly Report which was dated November 4, 2021.

Councilman Bryson announced the Ginegaw Park restrooms have been closed for the season and the Sherburne Park gate has been locked, although both Parks do remain open.

Recreation Director Jackie VanLare reports the Town Topics is out and residents should be aware the “Light the Night” will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Ginegaw Park.

For more information on the celebration, please visit the Town website https://townofwalworthny.gov/

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Wayne County Humane Society agreement for 2022-2023 shelter services.

In preparation for possible revisions to the upcoming 2022 Fee Schedule, 2021 Fee Schedules have been distributed to Departments Heads for their review.

The 2022 planning and Zoning Board Meeting Calendar is now online.

The Town of Walworth received a letter from the NYS Department of Transportation regarding the safety review of Routes 350 and 286 dated October 21, 2021. A copy of this letter detailing their decision is available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 6:47 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso