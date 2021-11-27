Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 27th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Walworth town meeting. Nov. 18, 2021

by WayneTimes.com
November 26, 2021

 Deputy Supervisor Cody Phillips opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. 

The meeting was held at the Town Complex. All current Board members were in attendance except Supervisor Jacobs who was excused. 

The minutes from the November 4, 2021 Regular meeting were approved, as well as the November 2021 Town Clerk’s Report. Dog Control Officer Lea Dill also submitted her Monthly Report which was dated November 4, 2021. 

Councilman Bryson announced the Ginegaw Park restrooms have been closed for the season and the Sherburne Park gate has been locked, although both Parks do remain open. 

Recreation Director Jackie VanLare reports the Town Topics is out and residents should be aware the “Light the Night” will be Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at Ginegaw Park. 

For more information on the celebration, please visit the Town website https://townofwalworthny.gov/

It was resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Wayne County Humane Society agreement for 2022-2023 shelter services. 

In preparation for possible revisions to the upcoming 2022 Fee Schedule, 2021 Fee Schedules have been distributed to Departments Heads for their review. 

The 2022 planning and Zoning Board Meeting Calendar is now online.

The Town of Walworth received a letter from the NYS Department of Transportation regarding the safety review of Routes 350 and 286 dated October 21, 2021. A copy of this letter detailing their decision is available upon request from the Town Clerk’s Office.

There was no Executive Session and the meeting adjourned at 6:47 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Cimineri, Lorna K.

CLYDE: Lorna K. Cimineri, 72, died Wednesday November 24, 2021.  A memorial service will be held Tuesday December 7, 11 am at Clyde Methodist Church. Burial in South Lyons, memorials to Beverly Animal Shelter, Waterloo. Lorna was born in Lyons , February 3, 1949, daughter of Carlton & Elizabeth Kaiser Miller . She had worked […]

Read More
Wood, Gloria

NEWARK: Gloria Wood, 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark. Friends may call from 11AM till 12:30PM on Monday, November 29th,  at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY.  Funeral services will follow at 12;30PM.  Burial will be […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square