Walworth town Meeting. Nov. 4, 2021

Supervisor Susie Jacobs opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Town Complex while also being streamed live on Facebook. All current Board members were present.

The minutes from the October 21, 2021 Regular meeting were approved.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel reported all the current paving projects have been completed and the Town trucks have recently been prepared for snowplowing. He also reminds residents that as of November 1, 2021, there is No Parking on Town roads for the winter season, and he asks residents to observe the parking restrictions to help the Highway Department can keep the roads clear.

Councilman Scott Bryson reported on behalf of Recreation Director Jackie VanLare, that the winter edition of “Town Topics” is due out shortly. Parks Director Mike Buckley announced they had planted several trees on the Town Complex property. The Walworth-Seeley Library renovations are still underway.

Councilwoman Amber Linson would like residents to know the Historical Society’s KodaKid Program will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Lodge. She also announced the Justice Court will be looking for a new Court Officer and it will be advertised starting November 15, 2021.

She also asked her fellow Board members to fill the vacant seat, now that the elections have passed.

The Board resolved to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Wayne County Public Works Snow & Ice Agreement for 2022. According to Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel, there was a slight increase from last year

It was resolved to hire Brian Parks as a full-time Motor Equipment Operator at a rate of $19.50/hour effective November 7, 2021.

Town Historian Gene Bavis addressed the Board and asked people to support the Wayne County Bicentennial by purchasing a Bicentennial Calendar. These are available at the Town Clerk’s Office. He also announced they are finishing up a 60-page activity book for children that should be going to press in December. More details will be forthcoming.

The next Regular Town Board meeting will be November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

The Board entered Executive Session at 6:48 PM to discuss several different personnel issues.

The Board returned from Executive Session at 8:41 PM.

It was resolved to appoint Christina Santelli to the position of Town Comptroller for a 3-year period effective November 14, 2021 at a rate of $30.00/hour.

The meeting adjourned at 8:45 PM.

By: Caroline Grasso