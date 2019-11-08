Walworth Town Meeting November 7, 2019

A regular meeting of the Walworth Town Board was held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. in the Walworth Town Hall. Councilman Cody Phillips was present via Skype and Councilman Vaughn Pembroke was absent.

The Board moved into approving the following motions:

• Establish Building Inspector Equipment and Software Reserve Fund

• 2020 preliminary budget modifications

• Adoption of the 2020 budget

Supervisor Jacobs announced the 2020 tax levy will be $2,414,831 which was said to be a 1.86% increase from last year and a rate of $4.39 per $100,000. Following the budget adoption, the Board went into elected officials reports

Town Clark Aimee Phillips who announced a “100,000 Thank Yous” box that Councilman Karel Ambroz arranged will be in the clerk’s office for individuals who want to drop off a card to thank Veterans.

Highway Superintendent Tim Vendel announced that the Town’s parking ordinance is now in affect explaining that no parking is allowed on the road in cul-de-sacs. This rule will be enforced by the Sheriff’s department.

A motion was then passed to authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the Wayne County Public Works- Snow and Ice 2020 agreement for county roads.

Jacobs explained that the grout and tiles will be worked on November 17 and therefore the Library will be closed that day.

Councilman Larry Ruth reported that there were 15 drainage projects for the year and 6 have yet to be completed due to permits and easements. He is waiting to hear back from Boy Scout Troop 113 in regards to cleaning up the Freewill cemetery.

Jacobs announced that the next board meeting will be held on November 21 2019 at 7 p. m. following a workshop for newly elected council members which will begin at 6 p.m.

An additional agenda paper and packet was then handed out to the meeting attendees which included other business which Jacobs said was not on the agenda at the time the agenda was released to the public. The following motions were then carried:

• Authorize the Supervisor to sign the Lyons National Bank Loan for the 2020 Highway Department 10 wheel truck for an amount not to exceed $130,800 (2019 budgeted item).

• Authorize prepay to the Wayne County Treasurer for the statement of levy of charges for town accounts- cablevision franchise tax 2019 deficit, for an amount not to exceed $2,361.64 (budgeted item).

• Lyons National Bank interest on town accounts for 2019 in the amount of $10,499.72

• Accept donation of a US flag from Steve and Tyler MacNeal for the town complex building

• Accept and file a letter from the WCWSA on the proposed rates and charges for 2020, dated October 31, 2019.

• Accept and file NYS Unified Court System Certificate of Completion Continuing Clerk Education Program- Tracie Henning.

• Accept and file NYMIR Certificates of Training- Discrimination and Harassment Complaint/Investigation Process Train the Trainer.

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the maintenance agreement on the Building Department’s printer

• Authorize the Town Supervisor to sign the agreement with General Code for Codification Services; expense is in 2020 Records Management Reserve Fund.

The Board then went into executive session 8:06 p.m. to discuss a specifc employe. Following the executive session which ended at 8:22 p.m., the Board opened the meeting to public comment.

Resident Charlie Caradonna expressed concern about the 441/350 intersection and the number of accidents. He suggested improvements such as reducing the speed limit, green arrows to signal left hand turns, and moving lights down the pole so they can be more easily seen.

Following the public comment Councilman Ambroz asked that a discussion pertaining to the deadline for additions to the agenda be added to the November 21 meeting agenda. Councilman Larry Ruth agreed with this proposal.

It was requested that any suggestions be brought to Supervisor Jacobs before the next meeting.

The meeting was then adjourned at 8:36 p.m.

By Amber Linson