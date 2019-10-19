Walworth Town Meeting Oct. 17, 2019

West Walworth Fire Contract for Services approved

The Walworth Town Board held a regular meeting on October 17, 2019 in the Walworth Town Hall at 7pm. Approximately 20 residents were in attendance.

The meeting began with a presentation by Michael J. DeBadts, CPA, from Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. LLP. DeBadts provided a financial executive summary from an audit completed for the year ending December 31, 2018. Overall, Badts said the Town is in a good financial position Some suggestions were made by Badts to improve the process.

The Board then approved the meeting minutes for October 3, and October 10, 2019 before opening the meeting to a public hearing for the West Walworth Fire Department 2020 Fire Protection Contract at 7:15 pm.

With no public comment given, the Board closed the public hearing and carried a motion to accept and file the Supervisors report for the month of September.

The Board then heard reports from committee and liaisons. Councilman Vaughn Pembroke reported that the sewer department is doing well and a resolution was carried to authorize a new pump purchase ($13,181.25) and repair an old pump ($7,069.75).

Next, the Board carried resolutions to approve financial transfers, and abstract 10 (monthly bills). A resolution was then brought to authorize the change of the purpose of an existing reserve account which was previously used to purchase a vehicle.

Councilman Karel Ambroz said he did not have enough time to become familiar with the matter at hand since he only just received information at 4pm that day. The resolution carried after Ambroz voted no, Councilman Larry Ruth abstained, and the other members voted yes.

Another resolution was then brought to create a new line for a maintenance contract, but the Board voted to table the discussion as the resolution was unfamiliar to them. The following resolutions were then carried:

• Authorize the town Supervisor to sign the grant documents and submit the application for the Genesee Land Trust Farmland Protection Program for Deborah Amsler’s farm.

• Authorize the Supervisor to sign the 2020 agreement with West Walworth Volunteer Fire Department for fire protection services.

Councilman Larry Ruth brought a resolution to make the agenda available four days in advance of the meeting, and any changes to then be approved by a majority vote. Ruth made a statement pointing out what he feels is the lack of transparency that comes from agendas missing resolutions or not available until hours before the meeting. Ruth also brought examples of the practices of other Boards in the area. After discussion the Board voted in favor of the resolution.

Correspondence letters were then read before the Board began discussion of the 2020 budget.

After questions were raised by Ambroz, it was decided that the adoption of the budget be tabled for another meeting so the Board could review the budget’s contents.

The meeting was then opened for public comment. Resident Rich Hull said he believed the delay in passing an earlier discussed resolution was a political stunt, and resident Lou Villanova asked questions about the assessment line in the budget.

Following the public comment the meeting was adjourned at 9:45.