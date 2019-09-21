Walworth Town Meeting Sept. 19, 2019

The Walworth Town Board held a regular meeting on September 19, 2019 in the Walworth Town Hall at 7pm.

The Board accepted and filed the Supervisor’s monthly report before hearing the elected officials’ reports. Councilman Vaughn Pembroke reported that 84,000 pounds of sludge has been disposed of, and that core samples have been on schedule for both the Water Treatment Plant and Richardson Foods. Councilman Larry Ruth reported that the drainage committee met with soil and water last week. Councilman Karel Ambroz thanked the budget committee. Finally Supervisor Susie Jacobs reported that she will be meeting with members of the Wayne Central Board of Education on Monday October 7 at 3pm regarding the Freewill Academy. Jacobs informed the Board members that they are welcome to join.

The Board then carried the following resolutions:

• Authorization for the town clerk to sign the speed reduction request form pertaining to section of Plank Road. (Due to resident complaints)

• Authorization for the Supervisor to sign WGL Energy Systems, Inc. release forms. (To transfer ownership of solar farm to a different company)

At 7:15pm there was a public hearing for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. After hearing no comment from the public the Board moved to adopt the Parks and Recreation Master Plan as submitted.

The board authorized the town Supervisor to sign the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Walworth Cooperative Agreement, with no cost for 2019 and 2020, as a budgeted item. Supervisor Jacobs explained that the agreement will cost the town $24,000 and will map out and assist with main drainage areas. Jacobs further explained that after 5 years, the town will have a plan to manage drainage which will open the door for grants.

The Board then held a public hearing for Local Law Number 2 of 2019, a Local Law to override the tax levy limit established in general municipal law. It was explained by Jacobs that this is done by all towns to provide a safety net in the event that the budget exceeds the 2% tax cap. Several residents were generally concerned about their property relief refund check being affected. The Supervisor requested the Assessor, Melissa Halstead, answer the Questions, and noted that if the town were to exceed the tax cap, there will be no repercussions to the residents when it pertains to the refund checks residents are receiving. Town resident Rich Hull also questioned if the Board was “putting the cart before the horse” by passing the law to override the tax cap before finishing the budget. Jacobs explained that it is common practice. The board then excited the public hearing and a resolution to adopt local law number 2 was carried.

The Board:

• Authorized the Town Supervisor to sign the agreement with CvicRec software for the Recreation Programs, 2020 Budgeted item.

• Adopted of the Tentative Budget as the 2020 Preliminary Budget

• Authorized Public Hearing of the Lincoln Fire Department 2020 Contract, West Walworth Fire Department 2020 Contract, and Walworth Ambulance 2020 Contract

• Authorized Public Hearing of the 2020 Preliminary Budget

• Accepted donation from Walworth Friends of Parks

•Approve transfer of money and prepays for Harvest Moon Festival.

• Authorized replacement of locking systems in the entry doors with magnetic locks (fob system) at a cost not to exceed $25,000 (funds from building maintenance and contingency lines)

• Approved William Burnett as permanent employee status in the Parks Dept.

The Board then entered into executive session at 8:26pm. Following the executive session a resolution to let person “A” (an unidentified employee) go from the employ of the town.

The meeting was then adjourned.

by Amber Linson