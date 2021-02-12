Wayne Central School Board Feb. 11, 2021

Before the meeting was called to order, Dennis Draper, Director of Facilities for the district, gave the update on the safety plan amendment for the district. On September 7, 2020, Governor Cuomo signed into law legislation that requires public employers to adopt a continuation of operations plan in the event that the governor declares a public health emergency involving communicable disease, requiring district safety plans include protocols for this. The plan must include items such as a list of positions considered essential, telecommute protocols, staggering of shifts, protocols for PPE and event of exposure, documentation of hours and work locations, and working with locality to identify sites for emergency housing. Mr. Draper explained how the Wayne Central School District has covered these items, and the plan was presented to representatives of the employees to review and make recommendations. Superintendent Siracuse noted Mr. Draper worked with the safety committee to develop the plan, and sent the plan to union reps for feedback and input (with none being received). He also noted plan will be open for public comment for the next thirty days and will be on the board agenda for approval in March.

Board Members Present:

Connie DiNicola, Jennifer Schoene, Abbie Schmitt, Daniel Wildey, Steve Gallaher, James Showman, Dennis Landry, Carrie Resch

The meeting was called to order by President Jennifer Schoene and began with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The board first voted to amend the meeting’s agenda. There was one public comment from Chris Heiden, who discussed how online working is still not working in the district. He discussed modifications that are artificially inflating students’ grades, and issues that arise during online classes. He also voiced his frustration over students who do well not being returned to school because they are not prioritized under learning or social needs. He asked the board if every student equally deserves the right to attend school in person, and asked the board to think about this and consider the policies that are currently in place.

Under Board Member Comments, Abbie Schmitt noted she attend Zoom meetings at the Albany Capital Conference (along with Carrie Baker Resch). They took part in meetings with different representatives and had discussions regarding mental health of students and staff, financial and budgetary concerns, costs of PPE, and more. They were able to speak with representatives for 30-40 minutes each and she noted all representatives were very receptive to their concerns and what they lobbied for.

Under the Superintendent’s Report, Superintendent SIracuse said seniors enjoyed a Valentine pizza lunch sponsored by the local Lions Club and the High School Parent Group. The seniors signed a thank you for the lunch and this was presented to Mr. Manning. Superintendent said the primary and elementary schools celebrated spirit week (with pictures shown at the meeting), and the middle school Character Council and National Junior Honor Society teamed up to have “Souper” Bowl Food Drive, with donations delivered to the Ontario Food Pantry.

Mrs. Armitage gave the COVID-19 Update, discussing current numbers of staff and student positives and quarantines, which all peaked in December and have come down since. Changes to the quarantine were also discussed, and the district matches local and state trends for the virus. Regarding vaccinations, the district has been working to help staff get vaccinated if they want it; vaccinations will be taking place at the BOCES in Newark. The district is now under 100 staff members who are currently seeking vaccines.

The district’s Reopening Process was then discussed, with transportation previously having been one of the biggest hurdles in getting students back to school. Chuck Vote covered the task list for transportation for the reopening process, with no bus to exceed 2/3 capacity. He also thanked the transportation staff for their continued commitment in this ever-changing school year. Superintendent Siracuse explained that Wayne County Public Health Department has changed the regulations from one student per seat to allow more than one student per seat (with 100% masking). The district will load one child per seat prior to doubling up, with some exceptions to that, and students will have assigned seats on the buses. Some discussion then ensued regarding cleaning processes and route changes.

The high school and middle school then continued their conversation from the previous week; more than fifty students have been brought back in the last two weeks for four days of in-person learning, and the efforts are now shifting to creatively problem-solving how to reopen the campus on a fuller basis. Space is being maximized, different arrangements are being made, roster adjustments and assignments, and overage problems are being addressed. The high school is also analyzing enrollment and what the four-day attendance would look like while social distancing. Key areas looked at have been room capacity, alternative solutions to overage in a classroom, roster adjustments, and more.

Dennis Landry asked how many students do they anticipate staying fully virtual; that information was not available as of the board meeting but will be determined going forward. The remote-in opportunity is also something that the district wants to continue, and the bandwidth for the internet has been increased as well. Discussion ensued regarding overflow rooms and what these would look like, and the appreciation for the work being done.

Superintendent Siracuse said they are looking at every student 5-12 to have a four day in-person experience, and it will be proposed that kindergarteners have an extended day joining the 1-4 runs. Arrival time would change to 8:45, with increased instructional time focusing on ELA and math, and include some in-person special area instruction as well as school-wide interventions. Superintendent Siracuse explained this is very manageable for the district. Steve Gallaher asked about the replacement for AIS for the students, and Superintendent Siracuse said the teachers will still have from 1:15-3:00 to provide the intervention services. Extracurriculars were also discussed, and the district will start to discuss what this means for music as spectators are coming back to sporting events as well. The target date for bringing kindergarten students in on the morning bus and shifting in-person/hybrid learners back to four days per week is March 15. Discussion ensued regarding this and the comfort level of some families with students attending for four days.

Mrs. Rizzo, Principal at Wayne Elementary School, was then invited up to introduce a community service project. Mrs. Rizzo had with her Mrs. Terranova, as well as the Zenelovic family, a local family whose son Grayson is stationed out of Fort Bragg, and just returned home from Iraq. Mrs. Rizzo explained that her son Frankie, who is in the army and stationed out of California, called her to say there are some soldiers on based who are really struggling and dealing with some tragedies. Mrs. Rizzo knew the Wayne community could spread some kindness, and so the project centered around collecting notes and artwork to express appreciation for all that the military does to keep them safe. Other staff were very involved in contributing to this as well. The video was then shown to the board with the students singing, their artwork, and their tribute to the military.

Mr. Demass then kicked off the K-12 music department presentation with the music staff, which covered how the music department has operated during the school, including using technology in new ways to reach all of the students, giving small group lessons using proper PPE and virtually, purchasing new instruments as they cannot be shared/reused as in previous years, and following safety protocols to keep the students safe. At the high school level, students participated in Virtual All-State, Virtual All-Eastern, are preparing for solo festival, and will be preparing for All-State auditions as well. Extra-curriculars have been continuing online. Discussion ensued regarding what could be done to assist the department, with Steve Gallaher suggesting the board write a letter formally requesting the social distancing reduction from six feet to twelve feet and send this to different representatives. The department was supportive of this and said they would appreciate the assistance.

The High School Environmental Club then presented about what they’ve achieved so far this year and their plans for going forward, including bringing awareness to peers and giving them ways to help the environment at home or in the community. The club aims to fight climate change on a local level. To do this, they’ve educated peers, and created video PSAs for the announcements. The group also is embarking on several initiatives, including planting trees and bee boxes.

The Middle School Student Council also submitted a video discussing what the council has been taking part in and the different events they have been putting together throughout the year, including students’ random acts of kindness.

After a quick break, the meeting then moved to cover the Budget Survey. 935 responses came in from the survey, with most responses coming from members with no children in the district or parents with adult children who have graduated. The items and their levels of importance as ranked in the survey were discussed, and then the opinions on reserves and fund balance and tax levy. Over 57% of respondents did not want to see programs reduced to lower taxes. There was also almost a 50/50 split with respondents who were not aware of the loss of revenue to the district due to the Ginna PILOT agreement. Discussion ensued surrounding this, as well as the number of people who actually responded to the survey vs. the amount of people actually in the district and voting, which is about less than 10%.

Under the 2021-22 Budget Development section, estimated expenses and revenues were covered, including changes to STAR, PILOTs, and preliminary levy calculation, and then next steps going forward. Community priorities are safety and security, technology, band, music, and art, and high school course offerings. The first draft of appropriations and expenses for 2021-2022 is $49,213,633, with a large increase in debt service as that will be beginning for the current capital project (to be offset by aid as well). On the revenue side, 60% of the revenue comes from the tax levy and 35% from state aid (with 5% from miscellaneous revenue). Based on calculations, the 2021-2022 local tax levy limit is 4.115%. Details on the STAR Exemption and STAR Credit were discussed, as well as the difference in payments for the local PILOTs from year to year. Next steps include the levy limit due to the state comptroller as of March 1; the next BOE Workshop on March 18; legal notice of the Budget Hearing and Vote April 2; and the fourth BOE Workshop on April 15. It was noted that these were all normal increases expected, that there may be changes to state aid, and this all preliminary, not final, until after the April 1st state budget. Some discussion ensued following the presentation.

Following the budget presentation and the conclusion of the Superintendent’s Report, the meeting to moved to board business. The board motioned and approved the dissolution of two inactive clubs; the first reading of policies; the surplus property; and the consent agenda items. Committee reports followed. The Prospective School Board member seminar will be March 13, 2021 via Zoom, with information on the district website.

The board approved the meeting’s adjournment following the board business.

By Emily Kunz