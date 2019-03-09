Wayne Central School Board March 7, 2019

Public support for Gallaher and Landry on display at Wayne Central Board meeting

A Wayne Central School District Board of Education meeting was held on March 7, 2019 in the James A. Beneway high school cafeteria. Vice-President Pamela Pendleton was not in attendance. Board member Philip McTigue was video conferenced in from his location in Maryland. The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and the meeting’s agenda was approved.

A large number of parents and staff were evident in support of board members Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry – many sporting shirts and signs with the slogan “We Support Gallaher and Landry”. The shirts were made by Wayne Central parent Abbie Schmitt of Walworth.

Supporters were in attendance to protest the recent attempt by members of the school board to have two board members removed for cause. Both Gallaher and Landry have open hearings scheduled.

Of those attendees, nine individuals delivered comments to the Board. The general range of comments focused on building trust, issues with non-transparency, and wasting taxpayer money on what was repeatedly called a “witch-hunt.”

One commenter, a 14 year old Wayne Central high school student named Kyle Gerhardt, explained to the board that he felt they were wasting time on inflated accusations, and asked if they wanted to see the district flourish. Another commenter, a mother of four, Kate Baranek, called attention to the diversity of the district and asked the board to “please show our children it’s ok to be different and still work together.”

Tensions rose as other commenters took issue with Superintendent Mathis Calvin III, Ed. D., the manner in which the Freewill Elementary was closed. It was brought up that a double standard exists between a previously discussed controversial Facebook post of then-Vice-President Philip McTigue and the charges of Inappropriate Postings on Social Media brought against Board member Steve Gallaher.

Commenter Matt Shoemaker proclaimed “We don’t need this big separation” and ended with “It’s time to come together as a district.”

Following the public comment came comments from the Board members.

Ron Miller expressed his condolences to recently deceased members of the community, and called attention to improved graduation rates. Dennis Landry thanked the public for their support. Steve Gallaher also thanked the community for their support, and called attention to the Firefighter Bob Life Skill Classes on April 3rd encouraging Board members to attend. Carla Boerman called attention to the completion of Winter Sports, making note of an emotional final game for the Boys Varsity Basketball. Finally, Daniel Wildey expressed praise for the Middle School Honor and High Honor Roll ceremony saying it was a “fantastic opportunity to see the success of the kids.”

Next, Superintendent Calvin went over the district highlights for the Superintendent’s report. He expressed a job well done at the student breakfast, invited the Board members to the elementary school fun run, future upcoming concerts, and reported on enrollment.

Finally Superintendent Calvin discussed his recent trip to Albany to advocate for funding with other area Superintendents. He reported that the discussions were good and that a potential Special Education Reserve Fund was among the items that the legislators had discussed.

The meeting moved to approval of the Consent Agenda items recommended by the Superintendent. The items are as follows:

-Treasurer’s Report ending January 31, 2019

-Personnel Action

-CSE/CPSE Recommendations

-Board Meeting Minutes from February 7, 2019

-Special Board Meeting Minutes from February 20, 2019

-Audit Committee Minutes from February 5, 2019

-Health Service Contract for East Irondequoit Central School District, Pittsford Central School District, and Webster Central School District

Before the vote approval arose, Dennis Landry requested a revision to the Special Board Meeting Minutes from February 20, 2019 stating that the minutes did not contain a summary of the questions asked. Motion to revise minutes failed 4 to 4 with McTigue, Miller, Boerman, and Reynolds opposed. Motion to approve the Consent Agenda failed 4 to 4 with Wildey, Landry, Gallaher, and Schoene opposed. Motion to remove Special Board Meeting Minutes from February 20, 2019 approved, all in favor. Motion to approve Consent Agenda after Minute removal passed, all in favor.

Next on the agenda was the committee reports. Board member Boerman reported that the Wellness committee had met and finalized plans for the Relay for Life and information will be given out during the Senior Project Day.

Finally, during the President’s comments, Reynolds explained that, during a recent budget survey, it was shown that the community receives the most information from the Newsletter leading him to suggest that more resources be budgeted for more frequent Newsletters.

At 7:53pm the board entered into Executive Session to discuss negotiations pursuant to article fourteen of the civil service law, a security matter, the behavioral records of a student pursuant to the Family Education Rights & Privacy Act, and the work performance of a particular staff member. Once the board came out of Executive session the meeting was adjourned.

by Amber Linson