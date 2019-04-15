Wayne Central School Meeting   April 10, 2019

The Wayne Central School District Board of Education met on April 10, 2019 at 7:00pm in the high school cafeteria. Approximately ten members of the community were in attendance. At the meetings start Board member Daniel Wildey was not in attendance, but ultimately joined the meeting at 8:22pm.

Following the approval of the meeting’s agenda the board heard comments from the public.

First to make comments was WTA President Amber Whitney who highlighted the new Character Education Program which was implemented for seventh and eighth graders, and the success of the Secret Garden performance. Whitney also requested that the Board consider changing its existing policy that prohibits the use of staff names during comments to the board.

Next, Wayne Central School district sophomore Emily Gallaher (daughter of Board member Steve Gallaher) spoke to the board. She first expressed dissatisfaction with the Board’s generic reply to the email she sent which contained questions about the proceeding against board members Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry, saying that her questions were left unanswered. Gallaher then expressed discontent with interactions with board members at previous meetings, saying that she and others were met with “condescension, ignorance, and disrespect.” Overall she conveyed a message of disappointment saying that the experience was not good for her mental health as it is affecting both her home and her school life.

Following the public comment was board members reports/comment.

Board member Ron Miller announced that Pal-Mac has decided to become members of the Four County School Boards Association, and he will update the board as more information arises regarding the leaving of the Executive Member in July. Miller also expressed amazement for the quality of the voices in the Secret Garden production. Next, Board member Carla Boerman also relayed that she was impressed by the “superb voices” of the students who participated in the Secret Garden performance. She informed the Board that she had visited the schools on Monday April 8, 2019 and took a tour of some of the classrooms. Boerman then decided to address the concerns of public commenter Emily Gallaher saying that, in regards to previous meetings, some women had said something “nasty” to her, and that she had not meant any bad intentions or perception of condescension to students.

Following these comments Board Vice-President Pamela Pendleton spoke. In an effort to address public questions from past meetings she spoke of the successes of closing Freewill elementary school, the availability of a quarterly school newsletter, and a certain position that was opened by a retirement that was not filled because the school hired a social worker instead. She then went on to bring attention to the successes of the district citing state proficiency increase since 2014, congratulations from Senator Helming on being one of the top 20 Rochester area schools, additional help for the Special Education program, more clubs and programs for all students, overall cost reduction, budget efficiency, and the successful leadership of Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III. Pendleton finished by saying that the Superintendent’s leadership and educational knowledge have brought improvements to the district. Pendleton announced that she attended NYSBA was able to find a program to track student success for four years post-graduation and that more information would be coming. She then announced that the PTO’s staff appreciation will be May 6, and Glow Dance will be May 10.

Adding to the support of Superintendent Calvin, Boerman added that if blaming the superintendent when things are bad is acceptable then providing accolades when things are good should be appropriate as well. Next, Board member Philip McTigue expressed a position of support for reviewing the policy of not allowing names to be used during the public comment portion of the meeting. Suggesting that the policy be applied with common sense, he suggested that the board table the discussion for a future meeting. Board member Dennis Landry suggested that the policy be changed to only allow positive comments in regards to staff. Next, he announced that he also toured the school on Monday and thanked the staff who assisted him.

Following the comments from the Board members Superintendent Calvin highlighted recent district activities bringing the Boards attention to the success of the staff, students, and volunteers involved in the success of the Secret Garden, announcing the upcoming Chitty Chitty Bang Bang production on April 26 to 28, Maddy Jasak and Cody Underhill participation in Stars of Tomorrow 2019, and the induction of 57 students into the National Honor Society. Superintendent Calvin and Assistant Superintendent of Business, Daniel Driffill, presented the 2019-2020 Budget. Calvin informed the board that the budget increases total spending $1,168,140 or 2.54%, for a total of $47,210,540. The presentation also noted that there are no staffing cuts or programming changes within the budget. The budget will add a social worker, an English as a second language teacher, and a special education teacher to the staff, and the district will not be relying on reserve funds to supplement the budget. It was also noted that the budget is tax cap compliant. The budget proposal can be found on the Wayne Central School District webpage.

Following the presentation the board members were given a chance to ask questions of Calvin and Driffill. Board member Gallaher thanked Dan for answering the questions he had asked via email both quickly and efficiently. Board member McTigue expressed appreciation for the extensive questions asked by Gallaher, and the thorough answers provided by Driffill explaining that the board was at a loss for questions because they were answered via email. Board President Tim Reynolds then commented that the monthly appropriation reports had been helpful in the overall budget process.

Board member Boerman then asked if the poll for the increased number of physicals necessary was due to increased immunization. President Reynolds answered that the state was requiring more physicals.

Next, the board approved the following business items: Adopt 2019-2020 Budget, Adopt Property Tax Report Card, BOCES CoSer Agreement, First Reading of Policies 7513 Medication and Personal Care Items;

8240 Instruction in Certain Subjects; 7242 Military Recruiters and Institutions of Higher Education; 7512 Student Physicals; 7221 Participation in Graduation Ceremonies and Activities; 7222 Diploma or Credential Options for Students with Disabilities, Board Meeting Minutes from Special Meeting February 20, 2019

Board member Miller informed the board that the audit committee is working with IT for a corrective action plan, reviewing internal and external auditors, and IT security items. Next, Board member McTigue explained that the policy committee is done with meetings for the year and they are waiting for

state feedback on two of their policies. Finally, Board member Boerman reminded the Board of the upcoming Relay 4 Life event on May 31. She will be creating a team for the friends and family of the Board of Education and encourages others to participate as well. Boerman explained that the event is looking for persons to speak who are survivors or care givers, and thanked Constantino’s for their generous donation of hots and hamburgers as well as buns to the event. She also made the board aware that the registration fee will be waived until April 21.

Board President Reynolds addressed the board. Starting with the policy change for teachers names he relayed that there may be a more appropriate way to allow teacher names than in board comments. He then distributed examples of a potential welcome back letter to the other Board members.

Following the Board President’s comments the meeting entered into executive session at 8:26 pm. Following the executive session the meeting was adjourned.

By Amber Linson