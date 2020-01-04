Meetings
Wayne County Board of Supervisors Jan. 3, 2020
The County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on January 3nd began with a pledge and invocation. Clerk to the Board Sandra Sloane ran the meeting until the resolution to appoint a permanent Chairman of the Board for 2020.
Previous Chairman Steve Leroy of Sodus retired in December.
The members unanimously appointed Palmyra Town Supervisor Ken Miller as Chairman. Supervisor Jody Bender of Marion was named Majority Leader and Supervisor Susie Jacobs of Walworth was named Minority Leader.
New Supervisors were seated and introduced: Phil Eygnor of Huron, Kim Leonard of Macedon, Jody Bender of Marion, Scott Johnson of Sodus, and Richard Lasher of Rose, who was absent.
Reappointed to County positions were Rick House, County Administrator, Daniel Connors, County Attorney, and Andrew Correia as County Public Defender.
Standing Committees were designated for each supervisor.
The Republicans designated the Times of Wayne County as their official newspaper for all local laws and notices and other matters required by law to be published. The Democrats designated the Lakeshore News as their official newspaper.
Weighed Voting apportionment was revised and is as follows:
Majority Vote 2/3rds Vote
Arcadia 171 166
Butler 26 23
Galen 56 49
Huron 28 24
Lyons 73 63
Macedon 117 102
Marion 62 53
Ontario 127 113
Palmyra 102 89
Rose 31 26
Savannah 23 20
Sodus 107 93
Walworth 120 107
Williamson 90 78
Wolcott 56 78
TOTALS 1189 1055
Chairman Miller reminded Supervisors that an absence from a regularly scheduled board meeting is recorded as an automatic NO vote. There is no proxy system, so he encouraged all Supervisor to attend each meeting.
The Next Wayne County Board of Supervisor Meeting will be held on January 21 at 9 pm
