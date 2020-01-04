Wayne County Board of Supervisors Jan. 3, 2020

The County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on January 3nd began with a pledge and invocation. Clerk to the Board Sandra Sloane ran the meeting until the resolution to appoint a permanent Chairman of the Board for 2020.

Previous Chairman Steve Leroy of Sodus retired in December.

The members unanimously appointed Palmyra Town Supervisor Ken Miller as Chairman. Supervisor Jody Bender of Marion was named Majority Leader and Supervisor Susie Jacobs of Walworth was named Minority Leader.

New Supervisors were seated and introduced: Phil Eygnor of Huron, Kim Leonard of Macedon, Jody Bender of Marion, Scott Johnson of Sodus, and Richard Lasher of Rose, who was absent.

Reappointed to County positions were Rick House, County Administrator, Daniel Connors, County Attorney, and Andrew Correia as County Public Defender.

Standing Committees were designated for each supervisor.

The Republicans designated the Times of Wayne County as their official newspaper for all local laws and notices and other matters required by law to be published. The Democrats designated the Lakeshore News as their official newspaper.

Weighed Voting apportionment was revised and is as follows:

Majority Vote 2/3rds Vote

Arcadia 171 166

Butler 26 23

Galen 56 49

Huron 28 24

Lyons 73 63

Macedon 117 102

Marion 62 53

Ontario 127 113

Palmyra 102 89

Rose 31 26

Savannah 23 20

Sodus 107 93

Walworth 120 107

Williamson 90 78

Wolcott 56 78

TOTALS 1189 1055

Chairman Miller reminded Supervisors that an absence from a regularly scheduled board meeting is recorded as an automatic NO vote. There is no proxy system, so he encouraged all Supervisor to attend each meeting.

The Next Wayne County Board of Supervisor Meeting will be held on January 21 at 9 pm