Wayne County Board Supervisors, Oct. 19

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, October 19th in Lyons. Several Proclamation began the meeting.

October was named Domestic Violence Awareness Month and November was named National Family Caregivers Month

Wayne County Public Health received accolades from the Board for received the National Public Health Accreditation Award.

Major David Ambeau of the Wayne County Sheriff’s office, was presented a Proclamation of Appreciation by the Sheriff’s and the County Board of Supervisors. Major David Ambeau, has given 26 years of dedicated service to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office while serving as a Correction Officer, Sergeant and Lieutenant. He has made an outstanding contribution through his career to the quality of life for all Wayne County residents through his endless efforts for their betterment, and his good work, fairness and efforts has made Wayne County a better place for all.

Bill Carpenter, CEO of Rochester Regional Transportation Authority spoke to the Board about an exciting new program that is now available in Wayne County.

Regional Transit Service (RTS) is expanding the free fares for military veterans program to Wayne County. The free fares apply to regular route service only. Dial-a-ride service is not included. “Through our work with county leaders and veterans throughout the RTS service area, we learned that transportation is a barrier to veterans having access to important destinations and services in their communities,” RTS CEO Bill Carpenter said. “These brave men and women volunteered to put themselves in harm’s way to protect our freedom. Instituting free fares is our way of removing that barrier and saying thank you.”

Renee Maybe, Director of the Wayne County Veteran Service Agency, was also on hand to encourage local veterans to contact their office for help with the Bus pass. Their office is located at 7376 Route 31, Suite 1300, Lyons

Also on the Agenda was correspondence with a letter of resignation from the Administrator for the Wayne County Nursing Home, Dennis Vinnik. He will be taking a job with Rochester Regional Health in Rochester. The Board of Supervisors had formed a committee to search for a new administrator.

The County authorized a lease of a building at 30 Church Street in Lyons to house the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office.