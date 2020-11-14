Wayne County Committees

Economic Development/Planning Committee Nov. 4, 2020

The monthly activities report for the Tourism Office was distributed with the agenda; it included a list of meetings Mrs. Worth took part in since the last Committee meeting. The Holiday Brochure will not be printed this year; the Office is working on a Christmas Tree Growers Facebook promotion and are reviewing options for a shop local campaign. There was a lot of activity on the Apple Tasting Tour app and many participated in the on-line Apple Tour challenge. The Apple Tasting Tour video project is almost complete; Mrs. Worth will let Supervisors know when the videos can be viewed.

The Visitor’s Guide was distributed; Supervisors were provided with several copies in their County mailboxes

The following transmittals were presented for the Economic Development/Planning Department:

--Authorization to approve amendments and revisions to the Wayne County Planning Board By-Laws.

--Authorization to appropriate $97,181 from the Industrial Development Site Fund toward an expansion project in the Industrial Park in the Village of Newark.

Mr. Pincelli reported the Planning/Economic Development Office has been very busy. The Countywide Brownfield inventory project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, leading into utilization of EPA Coalition Grant Funding for phase I and phase II studies at priority sites.

Mr. Spickerman made a motion the Committee enter into executive session to discuss a personnel matter at 10:10 a.m., Mr. Robusto second. The meeting adjourned at 10:22 a.m. T

Government Operations Committee Nov. 5., 2020

Present: Supervisor Emmel, Chatfield, Spickerman, Eygnor, Miller and Groat, County Administrator Rick House, Fiscal Officer Ken Blake, Compliance Officer Ed Hunt, Grant Coordinator Jay Roscup, County Attorney Dan Connors and Human Resource Officer Chris Kalinski. Supervisor Verkey was not present for the meeting.

Minutes from the October 8th meeting were approved as written.

The following transmittals were referred to the Government Operations Committee:

--Authorization to abolish a full-time Assistant District Attorney position and create, fill and set the salary for a full-time Second Assistant District Attorney at $81,294. Approved 4-0.

--Authorization to abolish a Grade 8 full-time Attorney position in the Public Defender’s Office and create, fill and set the salary for a Second Assistant Public Defender in the Grade 9 category. Approved 4-0.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 10-month agreement with the Clyde-Savannah Central School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 10-month agreement with the Lyons Central School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 10-month agreement with the Newark Central School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign an agreement with the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District for two Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officers

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 10-month agreement with the Red Creek Central School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 10-month agreement with the Sodus Central School District for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 10-month agreement with Wayne Central School District for two Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officers.

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign a 12-month agreement with Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES Williamson Campus for a Deputy Sheriff School Resource Officer.

Mr. Roscup stated all Resource Officers in school districts are being paid for with grant funds. Some County Departments are receiving Federal Community Schools funding; he will continue to seek out more funding from this grant.

Mr. House reviewed his monthly activities. He has been in discussions with Cornell Cooperative Extension regarding their budget submission for 2021 that included a 20% cut in County appropriation.

Mr. House voiced concern with the amount of CARES (Federal coronavirus relief) funding the County is receiving and if programs and positions are created, what will happen when the funding source is removed. He would rather see the funds used to enhance existing programs.

The County’s 2021 budget will go to the printer early next week. A few last minute adjustments may be placed into the budget. Once the tentative budget is distributed any change to it will need to be made through Board resolution.

Mr. Miller noted the County’s bicentennial is approaching, questioning if consideration should be given to holding an open house in all County Department’s for friends and family.

Public Works Committee Nov. 4., 2020

Ms. Gerstenslager updated Supervisors on Resiliency Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Projects on Port Bay and Blind Sodus Bay. The goal of the Port Bay Project is to improve access to the channel, protect 734 properties from flooding and improve economic development and eco-tourism in the area. A grant for $3.34 million was awarded for this project; 95% of this amount coming from the State, the remaining 5%, or $167,000 from the County. The goal of the Blind Sodus Bay Project is to mitigate/protect bluff erosion and on the western side of the Bay and restore barrier bar protection for the ecosystem and property owners. A grant for $12.1 million was awarded for this project; with a County cost of $608,500. The local Soil and Water Conservation District Office is acting on behalf of the County with both of these projects taking place on State or private property.

Last December the Board of Supervisors committed to projects with the Soil and Water Conservation District Office serving as Project Manager. Guidelines from the State say the local 5% contribution amount must be utilized against the contract before a formal contract with the State will be issued; this needs to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The District has been moving ahead with the two projects, but has yet to receive a formal sub-contract agreement from the County; something that is needed if expenses are to be paid. Ms. Gerstenslager would like to have the County approve an agreement with the District Office to act as Project Manager for both these projects. This would allow the District to voucher the County for engineering expenses they are incurring. The Soil and Water District Office would manage both projects through their completion. The timeline for the project is as follows:

• October-December: complete 50% of design work on both projects.

• January-February 2021: perform the State Environmental Quality Review

(SEQR) and 30-day comment period.

• February 2021: have 65% of cost estimates complete.

• March 2021: have required guideline materials submitted to the State.

• April 2021: have design complete and bids ready.

• Summer-Fall 2021: construction begins.

Ms. Gerstenslager presented a transmittal requesting authorization for the County to support a contract with the Wayne County Soil and Water Conservation District for Blind Sodus Bay and Port Bay REDI Initiative Projects. Mr. Verno questioned why these REDI projects did not have contracts with the State. It was noted REDI projects the County is working on also do not have a signed contract with the State. Approved 5-0.

Scott Kolczynski informed Committee members the Public Works Department and the County Attorney were contacted by Ram Shrivastava from Larsen Engineers regarding a solar project proposed for the Town of Arcadia. The project developer is seeking a letter of interest from the County to join their solar supply program as a potential subscriber. Scott Kolczynski stated the County is currently involved in a three-year contract with MEGA Energy for energy usage savings. Mr. Shrivastava said his discount would be applied to any utility bill the County has following the discounts from MEGA. Mr. Connors stated this project is in the initial stages

The following transmittals were presented for the Public Works Department:

--Authorization for the Chairman of the Board to sign appropriate documents to transfer property from the State Department of Transportation to the County then, transfer the property to the Village of Sodus Point. A power point showing the property was presented and Mr. Rooney reviewed why this particular exchange of property is necessary. The County has no use for the property; the State has been maintaining it for years. Approved 5-0.

Mr. Rooney updated the Committee on a recent incident that occurred on Ridge Road in Sodus. The mower blade from an arm mower came off the machine and went through a house window and was lodged into a wall. No one was injured. The property owner was immediately contacted and the County will pay for all damages to her home. Mr. Rooney said he has contacted the machine manufacturer to see if this incident has occurred at other times with this model mower.

Scott Kolczynski reported Wayne CAP has been relocated from their Church Street location. Renovation will be taking place shortly and the District Attorney’s staff will move into that location once renovations are complete.

Scott Kolczynski noted the cost of janitorial supplies has increased greatly since the pandemic. He will transfer funds within the budget to meet 2020 expenses. He anticipates the high costs to continue into 2021; the budget does not reflect the additional anticipated cost. Mr. Verno asked if CARES, Federal funding, could be used to pay this unforeseen expenses.

Mr. Rooney announced a new roadway has been constructed to connect to the canal bridge on the west side of the highway shop in Lyons. The road will not be open until spring when the final top coat is put on the road. This road will serve as an entrance into the Highway Department and to the Humane Society.